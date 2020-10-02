HS Hyvinkää Here is “The worst road in Southern Finland” – Why don’t the dangerous and jagged main road be put in order, the municipalities of Uusimaa wonder

According to the municipalities of Uusimaa, Highway 25 from Hanko to Mäntsälä has been left at the foot of the main roads in traffic development projects. Upgrading the fairway to “Ring Road V” would cost one hundred million euros.

Uusimaa the municipalities under the leadership of Hyvinkää demand that Highway 25 from Hanko to Mäntsälä be put in order. According to the municipalities, Highway 25 has been left at the foot of the main roads in traffic development projects.

Hyvinkää, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Vihti, Raseborg and Hanko commissioned a report from Taloustutkimus explaining why renovation work needs to be carried out on Highway 25. Pasi Holmin and Juho Tyynilän The report “Ring Road V (Highway 25) – Uusimaa’s most significant transverse waterway in condition” was completed in early September.

The report states that traffic on Highway 25 has increased a lot in recent years. The report says the population of the municipalities in the area affected by Highway 25 is 221,000 and points out that the population growth of the municipalities has been more than 11 percent in the last 20 years.

Traffic on Highway 25 has also been increased by the downwind of Hanko Harbor. According to the report, traffic at the Port of Hanko has doubled in the last ten years. Highway 25 has about 240,000 trucks a year, the report notes.

Due to the increase in traffic, the traffic on Highway 25 is now unsafe and the flow of traffic is poor. According to the report, Highway 25 has more accidents than Ring Road three in relation to traffic volumes.

The report predicts that the flow and safety of Highway 25 traffic will deteriorate even more in the future. According to the report, the projected growth in traffic on Highway 25 is the same as on Ykköstie between Lohja and Salo, while the projected growth in heavy traffic is the same as on Ykköstie between Lohja and Turku.

According to the report, without the basic improvement, Highway 25 will have the worst service level in Southern Finland in 2030.

Well mayor Jyrki Mattila regrets that Highway 25 has been overshadowed by major roads in development projects.

“Next spring, a 12-year transport system plan will be completed, listing traffic development projects in Finland. We want to make sure that Highway 25 is included in the plan. The report contains facts as a basis for decision-making, ”says Mattila.

The mayor says the major upgrade of Highway 25, which will cost about a hundred million euros, could be done in several sections.

“During the works, intersections would be gradually rehabilitated, bypass lanes would be built, the road section would be partially converted into four-lanes and renovation work would be carried out,” Mattila lists.

The Hyvinkää region will have economic significance if Highway 25 is to be in better condition.

“More and more logistics centers have moved to the northern parts of Uusimaa. Currently, on Highway 25, traffic is occasionally slow because the intersections are out of order and the quality of the pavement is poor. The slowdown in traffic must be overcome so that logistics companies can remain in the area. ”