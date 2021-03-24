HS Hyvinkää Helena Koivunen has been trying to find out about the enigmatic message for 10 years – She found it behind a painting on a flea market

Who was Alina, who in 1924 received a picture of a smiling girl as a Christmas present? For years, a woman from Hyvinkää has been trying to figure out a mystical message.

Something strange that board was. It somehow seemed to draw a well-to-do person Helena Koivusta to him.

“The frames on the board were knocked and scratched. They were gold-colored, and I don’t even like gold, but I have all the jewelry in silver. That plaque somehow attracted me, and I guess it came from there from that flea market, ”Koivunen says.

The board depicts a young girl smiling. The girl has long, thick and brown hair and a dark shirt. The work is painted so that the girl’s gaze feels like following the viewer.

The picture seems to be a copy of a German artist Ferdinand Schaussen Gretelof a painting called. Schausse lived from 1832 to 1916.

From the time of purchase almost 10 years have passed, and Koivunen no longer remembers what that flea market was, but it is quite certain that it was located in Hyvinkää.

Since that day, the story on the board has preoccupied him.

The message written behind the board is almost a hundred years old.­

The nearly hundred-year-old message written behind the board raises questions. With a beautiful handwriting, it says’ Merry Christmas Alinalle v.1924 ‘. The signing of the message has been done with such a crooked handwriting that it is a bit difficult to find out with certainty, but it could possibly read Essi.

Tampere and a few letters are also printed behind the board. The first is HAR, but the end is no longer clear.

“I was particularly touched by the text addressed to Alina. My grandmother’s name was also Alina. It would be interesting to find out who this Alina was, who got this painting, ”Koivunen ponders.

From the board has become very important to Koivunen over the years. Her mother was an artist, so there has always been a lot of art in the home.

Today, not all boards can fit on a wall at the same time. Koivunen usually varies their places from time to time. However, Alina’s painting is always on the wall.

“Once I put it in the closet for a while, but I had to fetch it from there back to the wall. It attracts like a magnet. Just like that girl had something to say to me. Sometimes in my head I ask him who he might have been and what kind of life he lived. ”

Gretel, or Kerttu in Finnish, is part of Schaussen’s Hans and Gretel ensemble­

Although Koivunen has been pondering the story of the painting for years, he has not actively tried to find answers before.

“I recently posted a picture of a whiteboard on my own Facebook wall. Then it occurred to me that I was trying to figure this out. Why haven’t I tried before? ”

On Sunday, March 21, he posted a post on the Hyvinkäääinen bulletin board on the Facebook group. But Alina’s story has not yet survived.

Do you have any additional information about the painting or Alina who received that painting as a Christmas present in 1924? Please contact us at [email protected]