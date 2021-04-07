HS Hyvinkää Good creator, Ilkka Erkkilä sighed after seeing a blunt road sign – He was looking for his wife, and together they were gritting graffiti with a rag for an hour.

A retired couple from Hyvinkää has been rubbing dirt and graffiti on more than a hundred signs. Sometimes the same signs are smeared again, but that doesn’t discourage the couple. Yes, the blunders will eventually find that this is not the case, says Ilkka Erkkilä.

On the way to live in Hyvinkää Ilkka Erkkilä always passed the same graffiti-stained road sign.

“I drove past and saw that oh good creator what that looks like! I drove past it several times and remembered that it had to be taken care of. I thought if not me, then who? And if not now, then why? ” describes Erkkilä.

Also wife Kaija Erkkilä excited, and on Thursday, April 1, the retired couple headed for the laundry. This sign is located on Hyvinkää road number 290, at the intersection of Itäinen ring road and Ridasjärventie.

The contract was not the easiest to get to: The sign was pounded for about an hour before it was cleaned.

“It was really vicious and challenging. The paint was really tight and had a thick layer. We had to dissolve several times. It took a lot of material, rags and time, but it was decided that we would clean it up, ”says Ilkka Erkkilä.

The end result was a shimmeringly clean sign.

No was the first time Erkkilät had cleaned the sign. In the Hyvinkää area alone, they have cleaned more than a hundred signs.

“There have been 108 pieces of signs that have not had graffiti. We have cleaned 12 graffiti-stained signs in Hyvinkää and the surrounding area. ”

In addition, Erkkilät has washed three graffiti-filled garbage cans, four bus stops and eleven electrical distribution cabinets.

Sometimes it happens that a newly washed sign or some other tidy item is smeared a couple, three times again. Someone might be discouraged by this, but not Erkkilät.

“Yes, the blunders will eventually get tired when they realize this isn’t pulling when we’re always going to clean up again. Not bothered by despair or frustrated. Wash but again and again. One day the light will come on in the blunders that their actions will be clumsy. ”

It is not always the person who is to blame. Sometimes the signs have darkened over time and covered with moss and dirt. Such signs are much easier to wash. Biodegradable washing liquid and a rough-surfaced sponge are sufficient as tools.

Washing stains requires heavier tools.

“It requires a special graffiti remover. It’s hard stuff, the kind of decent poison that needs to be used with respect. The face must have masks and goggles to protect. ”

This year Erkkilä celebrates the anniversary. The fall marks ten years since their volunteer work for a cleaner environment began. In addition to washing the signs, the couple has collected huge amounts of cigarette butts and rubbish.

In total, during their cleaning contract, they have so far collected 1,067,100 cigarette butts and 3,376 bags of rubbish.

Read more: Retired couple with 943,300 cigarette butts rewarded – one million bumps limit looms next autumn

Erkkilä has lived in Hyvinkää for almost four years. In the city, they have, in their own words, received a great reception and very good feedback. Sometimes they also head to the heart of Helsinki to collect rubbish and dumps, for example from the vicinity of metro stations.