HS Hyvinkää | Eyeless cruelty to a kitten: A tame animal was knocked out of a car in a garbage bag

A small, seriously injured kitten fought to free itself from the garbage bag. Then the vet stated that there was nothing more that could be done.

On a bike run On Monday evening, a man made a sad discovery along the main road near the border of Hyvinkää and Nurmijärvi.

There was a kitten near the ditch in Heiniko. A plastic bag full of holes from claws was found near the severely injured animal. The cat was most likely thrown in a plastic bag from the car window to the side of the road.

The cyclist and his wife asked for help from Hyvinkää’s discovery zoo. Animal keeper Sini Hietanen and working as a volunteer Jutta Hernesaho-Malin were on the evening shift at the house when the cat was delivered there.

“We weighed it and gave it painkillers. It didn’t take long to pet the cat, when it was already purring and purring, and it was clear that it was tame. It was all bone and leather, and the vertebrae were knocked out of the back,” Hietanen describes the situation.

Puppywhich came to be called A lump, was waiting for the vet to come with painkillers. The verdict was crushing.

Based on the examinations and X-rays, the veterinarian concluded that even if the broken femur could have been repaired by an orthopedist, the other hind end injuries could not.

The cat was put out of pain.

The injuries were probably caused by the bag being thrown from the car at speed. The speed limit on the road in question is 80 kilometers per hour.

The injuries to the cat’s rear end could not be repaired.

Finns abandon 20,000 cats every year, according to SEY, the Finnish animal protection association. A lot of found cats also end up at Hyvinkää’s found animal house. Some of these have, like Möyky, been abandoned from the car by the side of the road.

“We have received reports where someone has seen someone leave or throw puppies from a car on a forest road or on a major road. However, those who were thrown in the past have survived,” says Hietanen.

Möyky’s story was particularly shocking.

“It’s still disturbing. The thought of the emergency when a really sick and starving puppy tries to get out of the garbage bag in a panic. I also wondered what happened to the possible siblings.”

Hietanen also fears that this will happen again. A person who can throw a puppy or several out of a car is hardly the kind of person who takes their cat to be sterilized.

The discovery area was raked for several hours in the light of flashlights, but no other possible puppies were found.

Fine always urges you to be alert if you see boxes, garbage bags or trash bags on the side of the road. Although Möykky had gotten out of the bag, not everyone can.

The sad thing is that the cat should not have had to suffer or die. If you want to give up your pet, there are always alternatives.

“I wish this person who did this had called us and told us that he wanted to get rid of the puppy or puppies. The door is not closed in front of anyone’s nose.”