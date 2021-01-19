HS Hyvinkää Cars are constantly derailed on a small road in Hyvinkää – a personal sign now warns those who are looking for a forest line

The district was tired of repeated ditch runs on the private road in Hyvinkää’s Piilolampi and decided to remind them of the speed of the situation with a personal sign.

In Hyvinkää At the beginning of the Private Road located on Piilolammintie, there is a personal sign reminding you to drive carefully on the road.

Traffic on the two-and-a-half-kilometer-long Piilolammintie has picked up during the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus. Along the road there is a route to the Piilolammi outdoor area, where there have been a lot of people when hobbies are limited during exceptional times.

Representative of the Private Road District Antti Kahma estimates that more than 150 cars now move on Piilolammintie every day, compared to only a few dozen a day before the state of emergency.

Increased traffic has caused side effects on the road. Kahma says that 14 cars have driven into the ditch on Piilolammintie during the autumn and winter.

“The road speed limit is 40 kilometers per hour, but many cars drive harder. There has been too much speed on a winding forest road, and cars have driven into the ditch, ”he says.

“There have been ditches here and there along the way. There is no specific place where ditches have taken place. ”

Kahma decided to put up a sign at the beginning of the road just over two weeks ago so that motorists could drive at the right speed.

The personal sign says that “already this winter, 14 cars have ended up in the ditch. Are you next? ” The picture was posted on Facebook Notice board for Hyvinkää residents group on Sunday.

“Maybe motorists will drive quieter on the road after putting up a sign. On the other hand, on Sunday, a few hours after the Facebook post of the picture, the tow truck was canceled on the road, apparently due to a car in the ditch, ”Kahma observes.