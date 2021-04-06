HS Hyvinkää Babies are now being born at a record rate in Hyvinkää, so the hospital has tight facilities: “Where exactly are these mothers placed?”

In March, an all-time baby record was set in Hyvinkää. More babies were born during the month than ever before.

Babies burst into the world at an unprecedented pace in Hyvinkää. In March, as many as 205 babies saw the light of day for the first time in the maternity ward of Hyvinkää Hospital. The figure is the highest in the hospital’s history.

“More than 200 people have never had births before, that this is a really great thing,” rejoices the chief physician of gynecology and childbirth at Hyvinkää Hospital. Maija Jakobsson.

Size The early part of the year has been exceptionally lively in the maternity ward of Hyvinkää Hospital. Growth was the second highest in the entire Hus region. Only in Lohja was there more growth.

During January, February and March, a total of 531 babies have been born in Hyvinkää. It is 10 percent more than at the same time last year and up to 35.5 percent more than in 2019.

There has long been talk of gloomy birth rates and Finnish infant loss. Based on the beginning of the year, it would seem that this trend is changing.

“March was really lively in the entire Uusimaa region. I don’t know if the corona year could have had an effect, but somehow there will be a bit of such a feeling, ”Jakobsson reflects.

Many babies are also expected in Uusimaa for the summer.

Jakobsson According to Hyvinkää, the increase is partly explained by the good reputation of the Hyvinkää maternity ward. Some have heard from a friend in the ward, while others have wanted to go to a slightly smaller hospital outside their own area.

“We and Lohja have good social media, and yes, especially young people follow them quite a lot.”

In congestion situations, some mothers from the Helsinki metropolitan area are also referred to Hyvinkää.

Based on the calculated times, the birth rate does not seem to decrease in Hyvinkää, at least in late spring and early summer. Jakobsson adds, however, that spring has always traditionally been a busy time in maternity wards.

Baby boomers is a happy thing, of course, but it also brings its own challenges.

“The coin also has its flip side. Yes, it must be admitted that there have been heavy shifts between nurses and midwives. ”

If necessary, staff have been borrowed from the children’s ward for the care of newborns. Maternity wards have also sometimes been running out in the middle.

“In the past, when we had four maternity wards, there were occasional situations where‘ where are these mothers properly placed? ’. Now the Fifth Maternity Hospital has been opened, and that has been a really good thing. ”