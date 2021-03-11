HS Hyvinkää An unknown helper organized a dense dinner for five families – Traces lead to a Finnish feast where happy miracles constantly happen

The Hyvinkää-based Facebook group has brought together people in need and providers throughout the pandemic. The creator of the group advises how to best notice the help message.

Tightened Corona restrictions have been noticed immediately on social media in Hyvinkää. Member requests to the provider Neighbor assistance Hyvinkää -Facebook group set off.

One of the founders of the group, Kari Lindroos, thinks that people are preparing for difficult times.

“Especially when restaurants go shut down, there are an awful lot of layoffs. Personally, I believe that as restrictions are tightened, people’s need for help will increase. ”

Group was established a year ago in mid-March. Lindroos and his wife Jonna Lindroos followed the news and wondered, at the dawn of the first corona restrictions, how they could help those in need.

The idea was born for a Facebook group that would bring together providers of help and those in need. In a group, money would not move, but others would be helped by the sheer joy of helping without compensation.

There seemed to be a demand for such a group, as in just a few days the group was flooded with hundreds of requests to join. Now the group already has about two thousand members.

The group over the past year, several hundred people in need have been helped, and new requests come in every week. In most cases, the need for assistance concerns food and hygiene products.

“These are not permanent requests, but help in overcoming difficult times. Especially at this point, situations throw people a lot. We need help momentarily to find out a week or two ahead, for example, until the next salary or grant comes. ”

By has accommodated many great moments, but especially the Christmas helping stories have warmed Lindroos ’heart.

“The Santa Claus episode was memorable. One guy wanted to provide Santa Claus services free of charge to families who would not otherwise have had Santa Claus. We got a buck behind the door for quite a few children. ”

Santa went to delight at the door of many children.­

At Christmas, there were also families who asked for help when there wasn’t enough money for Christmas food.

“Then came one guy who announced that he would take care of Christmas food for five people in need. Then came turkey and ham, among other things. For example, one family she had bought two for three and a half kilo of ham. Many Christmas was saved. To my recollection, everyone who asked for help at Christmas also got it. ”

Although help is almost always arranged, there have been a few exceptions. Sometimes the desire to help people does not arise for one reason or another.

Lindroos has noted that the more details a person in need of help tells about their situation, the greater the likelihood that help will come.

“For some reason, people need an explanation for why this is the case. Usually, if a person has written a good message, it has worked best. ”

Most publish requests for help under their own name in some. If you want help, you can also get help anonymously, for example by approaching the group by email at [email protected]. Lindrosis convey a message to a group that needs help.

Although the group was set up in the context of the corona crisis, the intention is to keep the group afloat in the future once the situation calms down.

“Hard times always come. When people have different life situations, it is good that that help can be found in the so-called ‘neighborhood’. ”

The most important thing is to have the courage to ask for help when you need it.

“Feeling ashamed can be the biggest hurdle for many, but it would be important not to be silent. Yes, it is worth asking for help and it can also be done anonymously, ”Lindroos reminds.