HS Hyvinkää | A small Finnish design shop became amazingly popular in Japan – Then the popularity stopped like a wall

Japanese design tourists were one of the most important customer groups of the well-to-do family store. Then the corona struck first, then the war. Now owner Jari Saviaho tells what he thinks about the future.

Yet four years ago, near the center of Hyvinkää, you could see Japanese tourists, magazine in hand, heading towards a small shop selling old stuff.

Among other things, the owner of a shop selling Arabia and other used Finnish design Jari Saviaho not sure how the first Japanese people ended up in the movement. It happened sometime in the early 2000s.

The movement gained greater notoriety 12 years ago when it was mentioned in a Japanese magazine.

The readers got excited and demanded that the magazine organize reader trips to a store located on the other side of the globe, and several busloads of Japanese people arrived.

Read more: The Japanese are wandering to encourage Arabia and other Finnish design in a random small town’s very ordinary old goods shop – What is it about?

In the year In 2020, however, everything changed with the corona.

“The Japanese stopped coming. Quite a few individuals arrived with an exception permit in August 2020 and 2021, otherwise none,” says Saviaho.

At the end of 2021, the situation looked a little better, but then the next setback hit. In February 2022, the war in Ukraine started and the Japanese came to an end again. The war itself affected some people’s desire to travel, but in addition to that, plane tickets became more expensive and the travel time became longer when you can’t fly over Russia.

“One customer said that the ticket prices have doubled, and the travel time has doubled.”

Some of the Japanese regular customers used to travel to Hyvinkää several times a year. To some of them, Saviaho has sent pictures of the products on sale, so that the customers could choose what they wanted. Then Saviaho has sent the goods by post.

“In that way, trade with Japan has partly remained.”

Still, the changed situation affects business. The Japanese were one of the shop’s most significant customer groups. While Finnish customers often buy individual items, the Japanese could buy several boxes at a time.

“Of course it has been calmer than usual.”

Yoko and Kengo Mita from Tokyo used to visit Jari Saviaho’s store in Hyvinkää several times a year before the pandemic and the war to buy Suomi design.

Pandemic during the period, however, a new group of customers replaced the Japanese. Many Finns suddenly got excited about old things and decorating.

“It has been a clear phenomenon. During the Corona period, when people couldn’t travel or eat in restaurants, a new customer base came. People started investing in household utensils. All of Iittala’s drinking glasses, domestic cutlery and Arabian tableware went really well,” says Saviaho.

However, the war in Ukraine reduced the purchasing power of Finns.

“Note that people have less money to spend on living.”

In September The store is already 20 years old at its current location on Hämeenkatu in Hyvinkää. Despite the adversities, Saviaho is hopeful. He believes that the activity will continue in the future.

“Of course, this has had a commercial impact, but fortunately people always collect – and need utensils. Maybe the situation will normalize during the summer.”

When that day comes again, Saviaho and his family will be ready. Mum Pirkko Saviaho bakes his traditional blueberry cake from the blueberries he collects. It has been a big hit with Japanese customers.

In the store, you might sometimes get to taste other Finnish delicacies.

“In the fall, a Japanese customer came here for a long time, who told me in advance that fish soup is his favorite food in Finland. Mom made him salmon soup. The customer was very happy,” says Saviaho.