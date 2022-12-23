HS Hyvinkää | A simple insight made Annika Rämö’s prams a local hit

Baby carriages decorated with Christmas lights have delighted passers-by in Hyvinkää. The wagons are very visible in the dark and at the same time spread the Christmas spirit.

From Hyvinkää Toni Pöysti was drinking mulled wine in a local restaurant on Kirjavallatolpa on Wednesday when he noticed a delightful sight in the dark.

“I looked out of the window and it was pitch black on the street. Then there were baby carriages with such nice battery Christmas lights.”

The lights were different colors and they were set to run as a strip on the canopy.

“I immediately got a real Christmas feeling in the middle of all the darkness,” he describes.

The safety aspect also immediately came to mind. The carriages could have gone unnoticed in the dark, but thanks to the Christmas lighting solution, they were literally brilliantly visible.

Idea was so good that Pöysti wanted to write a post about it in the local Facebook group.

“I thought for a long time whether I would dare to put it. But then I thought, what’s the point, it’ll be Christmassy if you post something positive.”

The publication has so far collected almost a thousand likes, and some commented that they had spotted baby carriages with Christmas lights in Hyvinkää and praised the idea.

Thanks to the Christmas lights, the prams are very visible in the dark.

In Hyvinkää resident Annika Rämö recognized himself from Pöyst’s publication.

“It’s funny that the trolley lights we installed for our own pleasure have attracted so much positive attention. We have received a lot of happy comments about the wagons,” he tells HS.

However, the idea was not his, but he saw the bright lights in the pram in another person attending the same baby club.

“Our carriages then got colored Christmas lights.”

The same idea has also been tried before in different locations.

The carriage the feel-good effect has been seen while walking down the street.

“It’s been nice to notice how the mouths of even busy visitors often turn into a smile when they see us.”

Travels in the carriage for 10 months today – December 23 – turned 1 Mila-girl.