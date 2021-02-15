HS Hyvinkää A sad coincidence revolutionized the housing intentions of a couple dreaming of retirement – Then a surprising move improved their standard of living

Tuomo Luosujärvi wrote on HS’s opinion pages that moving to the trackside improved his family’s standard of living. Now he tells how he ended up with Little Huopalahti in Hyvinkää.

15.2. 14:44 | Updated 15.2. 15:04

Tuomo Luosujärvi wrote in early February at Helsingin Sanomat opinion pages, how moving from Helsinki to Hyvinkää raised his and his wife ‘s living standards.

HS went to see Luosujärvi and his wife Enough to ask about the background of Hyvinkää’s move and how the couple’s standard of living rose after the move. The interview was conducted at the couple’s home in accordance with the precautionary statements of the emergency caused by the coronavirus with masks.

But let’s go a little back in time first, into the first years of the 2010s.

In Omnia Tuomo, who worked as a teacher, and Riitta Luosujärvi, who worked as a doctor in Hus, lived in a 75-square-meter apartment building in Pikku Huopalahti, Helsinki. They were happy with their area of ​​residence, but had decided to move out of Helsinki when they retired.

The couple’s intention was to sell an apartment building and buy a new apartment cheaper outside Helsinki. They then thought that the apartment for retirement could be in Savo, where Riitta is from.

Luosujärvi found a terraced house in Hyvinkää for the price of a Helsinki-based division.­

Chance however, was missing from the game.

Their daughter’s husband died, and the daughter was widowed with two under-school children. The daughter and children lived in Rajamäki, Nurmijärvi. The daughter needed help in everyday life, and Tuomo and Riitta wanted to live close to their daughter even when they retired.

“We started looking for a new apartment in Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava, Nurmijärvi and Tuusula. We looked at what kind of apartments were under construction. We wanted to move to a new apartment, ”says Tuomo.

In the Tapainlinna district of Hyvinkää, just over three kilometers from the railway station on Mansikka-ahontie, a terraced house of 81 square meters was found.

The move also came a little earlier before the start of retirement days. Tuomo and Riitta moved into a newly completed terraced house in 2015. They went to work in Helsinki from Hyvinkää for a year before retiring part-time in 2016. Tuomo and Riitta retired in 2018.

At that time, the widowed daughter had moved with her children to an apartment building next to Riita and Tuomo’s apartment.

The Mummola sign welcomes grandchildren living nearby.­

Riita and Tuomo the intention had previously been to improve their financial position in retirement by moving out of Helsinki, and the goal was met.

“Money was a consultant in our transformation. We sold the Helsinki apartment for about 400,000 euros and paid about 250,000 euros for the Hyvinkää apartment, ”Tuomo illustrates.

The couple has been happy with their life in Hyvinkää. The city was not familiar to them before the move.

Tuomo Luusujärvi is satisfied that parking is easier in Hyvinkää than in Helsinki.­

“Daily services are close by, for example the shop is about 400 meters away. The Willa shopping center is not a long way away, where you will find all the services. There are also a lot of free parking spaces in Hyvinkää, and there is no congestion in Hyvinkää as in Helsinki. If there is an issue, Helsinki can be easily reached by train or bus, ”Tuomo sums up the benefits of Hyvinkää.

Riitta praises Hyvinkää’s health services.

“The services of the health center work differently than in Helsinki. Hyvinkää does not need a social reform to improve the situation. Minister Kiuru should make a study trip to Hyvinkää. An older person is not a burden in Hyvinkää, ”says Riitta.

As cultural enthusiasts, Hyvinkää’s cultural services have become familiar to the couple. Tuomo and Riitta praise the city’s Music Hall and theater offer.

Riitta Luosujärvi is pleased that the health centre’s services operate in Hyvinkää.­

Well good skiing opportunities are also pleasant.

“You can easily ski from the front door,” Tuomo praises.

Riitta gives special recognition to the fact that a year ago it was possible to ski in Hyvinkää, even though winter did not come to southern Finland.

“We had a track of cannon snow in Perttula, Hyvinkää, last winter, and we skied about 450 kilometers there,” says Riitta.

Riitta and Tuomo Luosujärvi have now lived in Hyvinkää for more than five years. The change of the capital to the trackside as a place of residence does not regret.

“Many have unnecessary prejudices towards different parts of Finland, but you can find a good place to live anywhere in Finland,” Tuomo sums up.