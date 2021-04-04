HS Hyvinkää A rainy day is expected in Hyvinkää, the afternoon temperature will drop from yesterday to three degrees

In the afternoon Hyvinkää is promised much colder weather than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be three degrees Celsius, compared to eleven degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 12 degrees and the lowest 2 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is moderate.

The chance of rain is moderate all evening until evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation is 90 percent on average, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.