HS Hukkajoki | What about the victims? The discoveries of the extermination site are grim

Nature conservation expert Eero Moilanen from Metsähallitus’ Nature Services was holding two dead skunks that were found in Hukkajoki on September 17. The largest of them, perhaps more than a hundred years old, judging by its condition, had recently died.

The truth about Hukkajoki’s damage can be found below the surface. Those who protect Räakku as their work feel that now is the time for a bigger change.

Suomussalmi

The interviewee the head is in a cone pushed through the surface of the river, when the reporter notices an unusual movement on the opposite bank of Hukkajoki.

Something dark leaps upstream. Big paws bounce from one place to another. A large logging hole opens in the background.

Is that mink? Is it a marten? No, too big…

Wolverine!

Now you can see the light ring on the head.