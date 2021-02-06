HS Our family’s new cartoon shows the warmth and tenderness of everyday life. Now the Hero Family created by Ami Lindholm dares to ski.

Katri Jaalamaa HS, text

Ami Lindholm, cartoon

Pan artist on duty in a life of error, so could Ami Lindholmin business card to read. That is exactly what Lindholm works for. She makes observations of her own and other parents ’daily lives and draws them into pictures that when she sees them, it makes sense to say out loud: Just about us too!

Lindholm, 38, is an animation director, illustrator and producer whose well-known works include Mother and Milk -animated, Baby book and a touch-based media art work in Oodi, Helsinki Central Library I was waiting for Mom.

His new comic Hero family appears in HS Our Family.

Lindholm hopes the cartoon is like a guy sharing the same life situation with a reader who cheats and says they’re in the same boat. Even in a hero family, parents are imperfect and a little tired, but love their children immensely.

“It’s hard for everyone at times. Seeing that I am not the only one with this is not self-evident. ”

Ami Lindholm makes a cartoon about family life.

Lin indholm’s daily life as a mother of 4- and 9-year-olds, there are many moments from which she immediately realizes that this needs to be drawn. When drawing, the situation combines with many familiar parenting experiences and a new perspective: what would this look like in space or if the roles swore the other way around?

Humor will inevitably step in, because family life is just like that now.

“When you see a familiar situation drawing a little from the outside and from a new angle, you start to laugh that okay, I was a little weird here myself,” Lindholm says.

“Parenting requires humor and warm laughter together. My own goal is to make parenting easy, fun and communal. ”

