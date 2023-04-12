HS Helsinki | “You should have brought coffee with you” – This is how wonderful the spring sun feels on the long trees of Lammassaari

Snow is still visible in Viikki for the time being. It will melt soon, because summer is coming.

The sun attracted outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the weather in the middle of the reeds on the tall trees of Lammassaari.

Spring has come. The temperature is over ten degrees on the plus side, the sun is shining and there is no wind. It is even closer to twenty degrees promised for next week.

It’s no wonder that there are plenty of people strolling along Lammassaari’s pine trees in Helsinki.

Sue and Charlie Le Clercq have stopped in front of the information board. Fortunately, the route is also marked in English, because mother and daughter have arrived all the way from Britain. They just managed to see a little more snow before the weather warms up.

The duo has come to Finland for the Poets of the Wall gig. Charlie Le Clercq also visited Helsinki a few months ago. Everything feels different now, not only the weather, but also those famous vibes.

“Much better than in November.”

Sue (left) and Charlie Le Clercq wanted to see nature as a counterbalance during their city vacation.

Winter there are still signs in the terrain.

You can’t see as much green as in summer and the ground is still clearly muddy. It’s not summer yet, but there is promise.

In this kind of weather, it is easy to enjoy nature.

Maya and Martin Skog have traveled to Lammassaari from Vantaa. Kerta is the couple’s first time, although otherwise they are keen outdoor enthusiasts. The whole Easter was spent outside.

Maija and Martin Skog often go on nature trips, but this is their first time in Lammassaari.

“This is really great, I should have brought some coffee with me,” Maija Skog reflects.

Looking over the reeds, you can see the city’s silhouette. The city is changing, and you can see it best by looking a little further.

The Jykevä trail’s sturdy wooden structure and ease of navigation receive praise. Maija Skog often looks at places and wonders how easily it would be possible to push her grandchildren’s strollers.

“When you come to a place like this, you think that this is why you pay taxes,” says Maija Skog.

Media students Akseli Pihkala and Henry Marjamäki have come to take nature photos as part of their course work. Later, the images are combined with urban landscapes using an image processing program.

in Kaisliko now, in almost completely calm weather, it does not hiss. Birds sing, but due to the lack of expertise, one does not dare to make guesses about their species in a newspaper article.

There are enough people outdoors, but not to the point of congestion. Sometimes there are quiet moments of a minute or two, when there are no visitors.

Silence is conducive to focused observation. Many people have binoculars hanging around their necks at noon.

The capital region is full of great places for outdoor activities, Timo Männistö praises.

The people of Espoo Maya and Timo Männistö have packed lunch in a backpack and plan to spend the day enjoying the sun and watching birds. Maija Männistö would like to see a raccoon.

“It’s so wonderful when you know that spring has really come.”