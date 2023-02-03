HS Helsinki | “You described the idea of ​​getting rich through work” – The vocational school tried unusual financial education

“What really is money?” asks the actor of the National Theatre Jussi Lehtonen.

The answer is given by an economist speaking in the video Sixten Korkman:

“Money isn’t real like that these days. It’s a piece of paper or an entry in a digital account system,” he says.

“The monetary economy, where most of it is money created by banks, is very easily prone to disturbances and unstable in nature.”

Actor Jussi Lehtonen appeared in a theater performance telling the story of the bankrupt investment giant Lehman Brothers. The National Theater’s performance had been brought to the classroom of Stad’s vocational college.

Contrary to what one might think, what is about to begin is not a clichéd economic discussion about the nature of money, but a play from a theater tour aimed at special classes in Helsinki. The tour features plays on social issues.

Today the topic is money, and the name of the play is Lehman Brothers Bank – The Many Faces of Money. It tells the story of the investment giant Lehman Brothers, which went bankrupt in 2008, through three different generations.

“The play gives a face to the history of capitalism through human stories,” says Lehtonen.

Presentation seems to sink into the audience. A group of twenty students listen in concentration in the premises of the Stadi vocational college in Hattulantie, when Lehtonen and his colleagues Juha Sääski and Timo Torikka portray the “business-minded” Lehman brothers who arrived in the United States in the mid-1800s.

It’s a little past ten in the morning. The first rays of the sun of the budding spring winter are glinting through the classroom window. The gray slushy weather that lasted for several days has changed to a blue sky.

Unfortunately, life has not always been sunny for many of these students. It is a so-called TUVA class, which is used by young people who have finished elementary school.

They don’t have a high school diploma, and for one reason or another they need preparatory training. The background is often many reasons related to life situation, health or language skills.

TUVA means a class preparing for degree studies. Their establishment is related to the new Compulsory Education Act, according to which the municipality must arrange a school place for all young people under the age of 18.

“TUVA classes are really nice to teach. But of course it would be great if TUVA was not needed, but investment in young people could be made in earlier school grades”, says a TUVA teacher Emma Gurung.

The career goals of 17-year-old Sadiyo Ali, who was watching a performance at the National Theater, include working as an economist. That’s why the economic-themed show was interesting to him.

Macroeconomics and economic history sound like hard-to-approach subjects for teenagers.

However, the show is receiving praise from young people.

“I’ve never seen a good play, but this one was good,” says the 16-year-old Noor Sovijärvi.

“I liked how it treated capitalism critically through art.”

“The play was good and surprised,” says the 17-year-old Sadiyo Aliwhose future career goals include working as an economist.

Along the same lines as Soijärvi and Ali, there is also a 16-year-old who makes art himself Joonas Heikkilä:

“The play portrayed well the American dream and the idea of ​​getting rich through work.”

Joonas Heikkilä, a student at Stad’s vocational college, liked the performance of the National Theatre.

Young Financial competence has been taken care of in Finland for years. For example, there has been a sharp increase in the number of young people experiencing payment difficulties.

However, Sovijärvi, Heikkilä and Ali seem to be well informed about patterns related to the economy. Sovijärvi talks about inflation and saving money, Heikkilä ponders ideas.

On the other side of the class, we are thinking about whether the legend of Lehman Brothers would have been different if it had been led by women instead of men.

Next, it’s time to put the financial skills of the whole class to the test.

In the play has moved to the year 1900. In the scene, the next generation of the Lehman family has a tough argument about the company’s future.

Lehman Brothers’ supervisory board has been formed from students.

They must decide whether to start developing the company more and more strongly in the direction of an investment bank with high profit potential. Another option is to stay in the more secure, but lower-profit core banking business.

A hand vote will be held on the matter. The end result is clear: 16 young people want to stay within the scope of traditional banking services. Only four young people are running for the investment bank.

National Theater actor Juha Sääski performed for the students of Stadi Vocational College. After the presentation, questions related to money and spending will be discussed with the students.

In real life Lehman Brothers chose the path of an investment bank and grew over time to become the fourth largest investment bank in the United States.

More than a hundred years later, worrying information began to be heard about the US economy. The central bank’s low interest rate and the banks’ reckless mortgage lending drove the country’s economy into the subprime crisis.

The reckless issuance of high-risk mortgages backfired. Finally, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008. The bankruptcy is considered a critical turning point in the financial crisis.

So if we straighten out a little bit of the kinks, with this decision, young people would have been involved in preventing the global financial crisis of 2007–2009.

In reality, of course, it is impossible to know how a different decision would have affected the course of history.

Nevertheless, not too bad for an age group whose financial skills are criticized time and time again.