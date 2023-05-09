HS Helsinki | You can get a driver’s license even if you don’t know anything about parking – “It shows in our work”, says the inspector

The responsible parking inspector Väinö Palva from the City of Helsinki hopes that the teaching related to parking rules would be increased in driving schools. Nowadays, only two of the theory test questions are related to parking.

First good news: motorists’ parking skills have improved, as paying for parking has become easier than before, says the responsible parking inspector Väinö Palva From the city of Helsinki.

Those who park in Helsinki receive praise from Palva that, on a large scale, the parking is “quite good”.

“You could perhaps say that motorists pay better for parking today than ever before. Although the lion’s share of parking fines are still written for non-payment, it needs to be done less and less,” he says.

Then the bad news: sidewalks and crosswalks in particular give parking drivers a headache. According to Palva, the situation has been affected by the new road traffic law that came into effect in June 2020, which allows parking on a two-way street, also on the left side of the road.

“We park too close to the crosswalk or even on top of the crosswalk. Empirical findings show that the change in the law has increased the number of parking fines due to this,” says Palva.

Parking company On Tuesday, Easypark published a press release stating that only two of the 70 questions in the driving school theory test are related to parking.

The amount sounds very small to Palva. In principle, you can get a card without knowing anything about parking.

“I myself went to a driving school in the 90s, and I don’t remember that there was much attention paid to questions related to parking back then,” says Palva.

“Personally, I wouldn’t object if there were more questions related to parking, because parking is an essential part of traffic. The fact that new drivers don’t know the parking rules is then reflected in our work.”

However, Palva emphasizes that Traficom, which is responsible for the theory test and updates it, prepares the test so that it is the same for everyone in Finland, regardless of where they live. A person driving a car in a rural area may only rarely have to think about issues related to parking, while in Helsinki it is commonplace.

“Nonetheless, you have to know the rules.”

Palva would like the driving school to cover the basics of parking, such as what parking and short-term stopping of a vehicle mean.

“Especially the exception rule related to the sidewalk is unnecessarily often ignored. Only the part that mentions that you can leave the car on the sidewalk for a while is remembered, but the six additional conditions that must be met are not remembered.”

To the theory test in the questions, the greatest emphasis is on issues related to traffic safety, says Traficom’s special expert Marjo Immonen.

“The exam emphasizes, among other things, questions related to dodging and lane changing rules. If you don’t know them, people’s lives can be in danger. Parking, on the other hand, rarely leads to similar situations,” he says.

Immonen says that the theory test is updated as needed, so it is always up to date.

“Questions related to parking will not be left out of the exam in the future.”