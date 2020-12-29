HS Helsinki “Wife, make Christmas peace by carrying a bucket of beer home” – The advertising language of 1970 is full of style and words that the modern reader does not want to keep up with

The “pop articles” of December 1970 were youth recorders. Color TVs and skis remained in stores.

What the joy of it would arise if on the eve of Christmas the package revealed a brand new cassette tape recorder or even an electric harmony, with which everyone from a toddler to a grandmother could play the same thing I did!

Finns prepared for Christmas by spending almost FIM 1 billion on gifts, it was reported in Helsingin Sanomat on Christmas Eve in 1970.

All in all, the Christmas market was a billion-dollar business. In addition to gifts, of course, plenty of food was bought for the homes. Hams and turkeys, sausages and lute boxes were crammed into homes more than can be eaten, the magazine estimated.

Fifty years ago, Finns wrapped a record number of radios and other electrical devices in gift wrapping paper. Stereo equipment and recorders were even sold twice as much as in the previous year.

In particular, the “youth recorders,” who were also described as pop articles of the year, ran out of several movements altogether. Color TVs, on the other hand, did not go on sale. Consumers in the sector were expected to expect prices to fall.

Many winter outerwear and sports equipment were also left on the shelves. The light snowy winter made buyers choose accessories rather than warm winter clothes.

In Helsingin Sanomat the published ads tell about the hit products of their time. The magazine’s pages advertised televisions sold in different colors as well as coveted cassette recorders.

The food offerings highlighted meat products, various boxes and coffee. Contrary to today’s style, the kale was promised to guarantee Christmas peace.

Amidst electric candles, fur caps, and luxurious fragrances, a friend of more mundane gifts also suffered from the difficulty of selection. Would the recipient of the gift be best entertained by a food processor, room humidifier, or perhaps a ten-benefit vacuum cleaner?