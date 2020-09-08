HS Helsinki Why is the island cottage on the Parade Floor in Helsinki not on the market? Actual property agent: “In spite of everything, there may be not even a prepared worth for such a novel property”

There’s a particular summer time place on the market within the water space between Helsinki and Espoo, but it surely has not but been offered. The realtor estimates that the worth and lack of a year-round framework will restrict consumers.

The property, which has been on sale for greater than a yr, prices 786,000 euros, and a purchaser has not but been discovered.

Why is it uncommon to promote a uncommon merchandise?

Actual property agent Juha Kuhanen OP Dwelling from Uusimaa says that there have been lots of people .

“It is a distinctive vacation spot, and you may’t simply discover one other prefer it,” says Kuhanen.

“It might be that the worth of an merchandise limits some consumers away. That additionally works when the vacation spot just isn’t year-round. ”

In line with Kuhanen, the placement in Leppäluoto is particular. It’s tough to discover a cottage island as near the middle of Helsinki.

The property on the market features a 1,200 sq. meter plot, ie solely part of the island, in addition to a cottage advanced with, amongst different issues, a 73 sq. meter primary constructing, a studio, a sauna and a warehouse. There can be no electrical energy or water on the island, however there can be a effectively and photo voltaic panels.

The leisure constructing owned by the sculptor has been on sale for over a yr.­

Why the worth of the merchandise is so excessive?

In line with actual property agent Kuhanen, pricing for housing shares most frequently takes place in keeping with the worth degree prevailing within the space. It’s tough to check Leppäluoto cottages to something, as a result of each cottage is completely different. Along with the placement, the worth is affected by, for instance, Ilmansuunta and the situation and gear of the cottage.

“In spite of everything, there is not even a prepared worth for such a novel merchandise.”

For example, Kuhanen highlights his lately made cottage retailers in Päijänne. There, the cottage and a couple of.6-hectare plot had been offered for simply over 100,000 euros. There was no electrical energy or water for the cottage in Päijänne both.

“It provides an thought of ​​how completely different the market is in Helsinki and Lahti.”

The sauna peeks from the cliffs. In any other case, the island of Leppäluoto appears to be like like an uninhabited wilderness.­

To whom the vacation spot would then swimsuit?

The boat journey from Lehtisaari or Keilaniemi to Leppäluoto takes about 5 minutes. There aren’t any different cottages on the island, so your individual peace is assured.

“It could possibly be base for a boater. There you possibly can relax in the midst of nature. ”

Even a ship journey could possibly be imagined to expel some consumers, however in keeping with Kuhanen, the state of affairs is completely different. Kuhanen says that many consumers are desirous about cottages situated on the islands, as a result of they will have their very own peace of thoughts.

“There can be no sudden friends uninvited.”

Kuhanen is constructive with the sale of the property. He has simply launched the Leppäluoto website to these .

“This solely requires one purchaser.”