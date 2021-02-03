HS Helsinki Why do there be black runoff marks in Maunula’s brand new kindergarten? “Traces are very sensitive on the white outer wall”

HS’s reader was worried about the appearance of Maunula’s new kindergarten Korenno. The kindergarten built to replace the Suursuo kindergarten was taken into use at the beginning of last August.

Maunulan The largest kindergarten in Finland was opened in Suursuo last August. Kindergarten Korento has three floors and 335 places. Early childhood education is provided for Finnish- and Swedish-speaking children aged 1–6 years.

HS Helsinki was contacted by a reader who was concerned about the exterior walls of the building. They are burnt, white brick. He was surprised to find, why kindergarten exterior walls are now, after half a year, full of green and black run-off marks.

Could it be possible that there is moisture damage?

“It’s not about that. In the case of moisture damage, the problems manifest themselves in a slightly different way than as a runoff, ”says Heikki Turunen, the project manager of the City of Helsinki.

Drainage marks in the nursery window.­

Darks runoff marks are a nasty sight, but the disadvantage is purely aesthetic.

“Especially air pollution and other dirt left on the surfaces with rain cause run-off marks. In the white outer wall, the traces are very visible, ”says Turunen.

The newer building is currently under warranty.

“In the autumn, a warranty inspection of the first year will be held and a year later a corresponding inspection of the second year. If there are any notable problems with warranty inspections, they will of course be addressed, ”says Turunen.

