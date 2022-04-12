HS Helsinki Why did the prices of Helsinki’s lunch buffets suddenly get out of hand?

HS collected the prices of the buffet tables in the center of Helsinki. Ten no longer eat anywhere in downtown.

Helsinki prices for downtown lunch buffets have crept up like a stealth. With ten euros, you can’t really get anywhere at the buffet, according to the HS report.

CEO of Mara, a trustee for tourism and restaurant entrepreneurs Timo Lappi says that the growing pressure on lunch prices has been a trend for a long time, and at least does not seem to ease in the near future. The rise in prices is due, among other things, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Statistics Finland, the prices of heating-related fuels have risen by 40 percent and the price of diesel and electricity by 30 percent from February 2021 to February 2022. Mara, meanwhile, estimates that food raw materials for restaurants will rise in price by at least 10 percent this year.

“Food, energy and transportation prices are rising. It creates cost pressure for all restaurants in a situation that was already difficult due to the corona, ”says Lappi.

Russian The closure of airspace by Finnish planes affects the number of tourists visiting Helsinki and is directly reflected in the queues at the lunch tables. Both East Asians and Russians have traditionally been an important customer group for Helsinki restaurants.

“Just as we were sighing about the relief from the end of the interest rate restrictions, the ruthless war started by Russia created a new crisis for companies in our industry,” says Lapland.

According to Lapland, the fact that teleworking is part of the normal rhythm of life also complicates the situation in lunch restaurants. Home cooking is more often eaten remotely.

The table below lists the lunch buffet tables in the center of Helsinki with their prices.

Restaurants trustee Mara considers the upward pressure on prices to be so severe at the moment that it is proposing to the Tax Administration that the sudden rise in costs be taken into account immediately.

Mara hopes that the Tax Administration would quickly increase the value of the food benefit by raising the ceiling by 30 cents from € 11.30 to € 11.60. That would be the second increase this year, as the benefit rose 40 cents from the start of the year.

“Usually, the nutritional benefit is increased once a year. Now we have reached an exceptional solution, so we hope for an increase as soon as possible, ”says Lappi.

Timo Lappi has been featured a lot in the media during exceptional times.

Nutritional benefits the idea is crystallized in the tax benefits received by the employer and the employee. The employer may deduct the full face value of the lunch voucher or other similar arrangement in its taxation.

The employee, in turn, can receive the benefit in two ways: as a lunch deduction or as a benefit in kind.

The lunch deduction deducts 75 percent of the value of the lunch vouchers from the employee’s salary.

The benefit in kind means that the employee receives lunch vouchers on top of his salary and pays income taxes on the tax value of the benefit, which is 75 per cent of the value of the lunch benefit.

Taxman determines the tax values ​​of the lunch benefit annually. In 2022, they will be € 7.15 and € 11.30.

