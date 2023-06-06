HS Helsinki | Why are illegal cannabis seeds allowed to be sold in Finland?

Cannabis seeds are officially sold, for example, for “collecting or research use”. According to the police, stores are not responsible for what customers end up doing with the seeds.

For example Legislation and supervision of cannabis seeds sold in Kallio, Helsinki, operate in somewhat of a gray area.

HS said on Monday From the We got seeds brick-and-mortar store operating in Kallio, which sells, among other things, cannabis seeds, flowers and cannabis oil. Selling them is legal, as the THC content of the products is zero. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main intoxicant in cannabis.

However, THC is often found in plants grown from cannabis seeds.

In other words, are seeds legally sold in Finland, which, when grown, produce an illegal cannabis flower that is suitable as a narcotic drug?

Yes, it will be sold, answers the shop owner from Kallio Janne Ståhlström. In the store, seeds are sold, for example, for “collecting and research use” or for eating, but in principle anyone could grow an intoxicating flower from them, i.e. illegal cannabis.

According to Ståhlström, the hemp seeds sold in Kallio are similar to what is sold, for example, in many grocery stores as a superfood.

The seed trade legality is based on the fact that plants are not grown from seeds for narcotic purposes.

Helsinki police crime inspector Kimmo Sainio confirms to HS that the sale of cannabis seeds is legal. In practice, the police do not have easy ways to find out with certainty which variety the seeds are in question, so the control focuses on the grown plants.

“Supervising these things is really difficult. Only when a plant has been grown from the seed can the variety be verified and its legality assessed,” says Sainio.

According to the Narcotics Act, the cultivation of hemp for use as a narcotic is prohibited. Sainio says that in practice the THC value determines the illegality or legality of the cannabis plant.

According to Sainio, from the police’s point of view, a species of plant containing THC should not be grown even as an ornament.

“Basically, if a cannabis strain with THC is found in someone’s possession, even during a home search, the person is guilty of a crime. But these always have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” says Sainio.

To the seed shop according to Sainio’s point of view, there is no need to intervene in itself, because it is not very extensive for now. According to him, stores are also not responsible for what customers do with hemp seeds.

According to Sainio, if in the future hundreds of cases start to appear in Finland where illegal plants have been grown from legal seeds, the legislation should be reconsidered.

“This is a difficult equation, because the crime is committed only after the plant is grown.”