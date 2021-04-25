HS Helsinki Where did the whitefish disappear from the shores of Eastern Helsinki? Markku Jokinen sat in the fish for 14 hours without catching any catch

According to an expert from the Natural Resources Center, this is a normal seasonal variation due to environmental and weather conditions.

As usual in the days of April from Helsinki Markku Jokinen wakes up before sunrise. He wants to catch the fish as early as possible.

He often heads close to his home to Laajasalo, the tip of Stansvik, or Jolla.

Jokinen is often the first to arrive, sometimes after five in the morning, so he has time to choose the place he sees best.

The same is what he has done this year.

“I started fishing for whitefish on the last day of March. As soon as the ice left, ”he says.

Markku Jokinen started fishing for whitefish on the last day of March. There has only been one good day in the season this year when the catch has come in moderation.­

Erona it has been in previous years that this spring whitefish has practically not risen at all from the few fishing spots that Jokinen has visited.

“It’s my own experience, but I’m not the only one wondering. I’ve heard the same from other. “

In good seasons, the daily catch has been 4-6 whitefish. It has been typical this spring for whitefish not to jerk once.

According to Jokinen, based on the discussions in the enthusiasts’ Facebook groups, good catches have been made in the Turku region, for example, as the spring progresses. According to his information, whitefish has already risen slightly better in the case of Lauttasaari, but not there, as in previous years.

“One can only wonder why the whitefish seems to have disappeared further east from here. I have asked a dozen whitefish spring, and in previous years, catches have these beaches were pretty good. “

Based on Jokinen’s observations, seawater in Eastern Helsinki has been unusually cloudy this spring. He estimates that the depth visibility for Jollas is about half a meter, compared to a couple of meters in previous years for whitefish.

“It might affect where the whitefish wants to move. I wondered whether the dredging work resulting from the Vuosaari fairway deepening been one of the causes of water turbidity. The water is greenish brown in color, so it can also be an algal bloom, ”says Jokinen.

Amateur fisherman Timo Touronen was also fishing at the top of Stansvikinniemi on Friday. Touronen, who started at five in the morning, caught three whitefish.­

Natural Resources Center (Luke) researcher Lari Venerannan according to, for example, runoff from the Vantaa River can affect catches. According to him, angling catches typically vary very much and the size of the catch is influenced by many factors, including the weather conditions at the time and in the past and the way the water circulates.

According to Luke, the experiences of recreational fishing in the Helsinki metropolitan area last autumn and winter have been normal.

“The whitefish that is caught on the beaches of the metropolitan area comes largely from plantations in the metropolitan area. In the Gulf of Finland area, whitefish catches typically consist of several year categories, in which case, for example, even an exceptionally small number of plantings in one year does not ultimately affect the size of the catch, ”says Veneranta.

He estimates that in this case the reason is the normal seasonal variation caused by environmental and weather conditions.

“If you only fish in one place, the differences between different years can show up in this way, for example,” Veneranta says.

At its longest Jokinen has been sitting for 14 hours fishing for whitefish with no prey to catch. Nevertheless, he has reason to assume that whitefish flocks have not completely abandoned the shores of the eastern city:

“It was a good day during the spring, that’s when I got as many as six whitefish and almost everyone else got something. We already had time for the gang to think that the season would improve as it progressed, but that was not the case. The good-looking pipe broke like a wall, ”Jokinen smiles.

According to Jokinen, the movement is already in a lot of pain this spring. It is usually a sign that the whitefish season is over.

“That, too, is remarkable, as the cracks have usually only moved in May.”

Whitefish that can be fished are usually 3 to 8 years old. Jokinen has also wondered whether there have been any changes in the number of whitefish plantations in recent years.

Whitefish fished by Timo Touronen. Enthusiasts have been wondering about the reason for the whitefish loss in Eastern Helsinki.­

In Espoo whitefish catcher Henri Muhonen has made it to its regular seats only a few times this season.

“Personally, I haven’t gotten any whitefish yet this year, but yes it has been on the move. In fact, I might have been in the way of late, that the beach waters have already had time to warm up, and whitefish has shifted further out to sea, “says Muhonen.

He has planned to take a boat to the Espoo archipelago.

“Whitefish is sensitive to temperature fluctuations and prefers cool water. I believe that there will still be a flock of whitefish when you know how to look in the right places. ”

Read more: The whitefish season is now at its hottest, with these tips to get you started fishing

About everything despite this, Markku Jokinen, who is fishing in eastern Helsinki, also intends to watch the development of the whitefish season until the end of it.

“The season ends on May Day, so there’s still a little room for maneuver here. Not much, but somewhat. ”

When the whitefish rises, it ends up on Jokinen’s dining table. On most days, he is also not annoyed that the prey does not come.

“I have a Lapphund and lunch with me. If the weather is good, as it has been now, I will take this for outdoor activities, ”he says.