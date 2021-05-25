HS Helsinki Where an abandoning driver hurts his electric kickboard is easy to rope – The boards left behind by Huja have already led to driving bans

According to the Tier Electric Kickboard Company, tenants are rarely banned from driving because of the boards left to settle. A bigger problem is vandalism, when ferries have been thrown into the sea, for example.

Multi may have collided with disruptive electric kickboards in Helsinki. Kickboards have sometimes been abandoned, for example in the middle of the passageways, in front of the traffic entrances and to the train platforms.

However, few know that carelessly parked boards can be reported to the electric kickboard company in question. There are currently three companies offering electric kickboards in Helsinki: Tier, Voi and Lime.

Companies are able to locate their boards based on a six-digit ID number that reads in the middle of their bars and check who has used the passing game most recently.

Users who repeatedly park incorrectly can be banned from driving.

German Regional Manager of the Tier Electric Kickboard Company Niklas Gahnström says the company accepts notifications through its customer service.

Electric kickboards are rented with a mobile app. However, kickboards currently left to settle cannot be reported directly in the Tier app.

However, according to Gahnström, users have rarely had to be banned from driving due to the abandonment of ferries.

“For other reasons, we have had to block the drivers. The most common cause is vandalism. For example, the boards have been thrown into the sea and deliberately broken by dropping them from somewhere high. ”

Tier seeks to address the careless parking of electric kickboards on street patrols that are in circulation around the clock. They arrange kickboards and locate misplaced ferries, especially in the busiest areas of Helsinki, such as near the railway station and Kamppi.

“We know this is provoking a debate, so we’ve hired even more organizers for the summer,” Gahnström says.

Gahnström according to Tier receives a few reports a month about improperly parked electric kickboards. Most often, the announcements come from the owners of business premises and shops, who report, for example, kickboards left in front of the doors.

Tier has been trying to solve the problem with a parking map. The map shown in the application indicates in red the places where the kickboard may not be parked. The passage must not block public roads, driveways or building entrances.

In order for the rental transaction to be completed, the kickboard must be located in the Tier area and in the permitted parking area. In Tampere, there is an additional fee of 10 euros for leaving the board outside the operating area, but in Helsinki, a similar fee is not charged, according to Gahnström.

Tier also tries to guide the boarders with the terms of use. When registering, a new user must read the detailed instructions on proper parking.

With electric kickboards for example, like city bikes, there are no fixed racks or stations where they could be left. However, according to Gahnström, such have been planned.

In all Helsinki’s passenger ports, on the other hand, certain parking spaces have been allocated for electric kickboards. Tier agreed on an arrangement with the Port of Helsinki Oy last summer.