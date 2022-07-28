HS Helsinki | When the clock struck twelve, the residents of Helsinki’s oldest house took off their wolf tails – Such was life in the historic building, whose fate was sealed by the transfer of the municipal boundary

The Rödje-Fants farm in Östersundom has the oldest residential building in Helsinki. This story tells its story.

It was New Year’s Eve in 2008. Pia Tavaststjernan the family was starting a three-course celebratory dinner in Sipoon Östersundom.

Tavaststjerna’s cousin and his wife were also invited.

Right off the bat, the hostess surprised her guests. Tavaststjerna attached the wolf’s tail she had sewn to the back of each participant with a safety pin.