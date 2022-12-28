HS Helsinki | What should I do if I can’t show the HSL mobile ticket because the cell phone’s battery runs out?

An inspection fee will be written for what happened. It is possible to cancel the inspection fee for a season ticket later, but not for a one-time ticket.

Still more passengers have a Helsinki regional transport (HSL) travel ticket in their phone. Many may have wondered if the passenger will receive an inspection fee if he is unable to present the ticket to the inspector when the phone is out of power.

HS found out what kind of punishment the incident will be.

Joona Packalén HSL’s communication via email states that according to the Inspection Fees Act, the passenger is obliged to present his or her ticket at the inspector’s request.

“According to our travel conditions, the customer is responsible for the acquisition, costs and functionality of the equipment, software and communication and telecommunication connections required to use the HSL application. If the customer is unable to present the travel ticket due to the phone not working, the inspector can impose an inspection fee and charge the price of the one-time ticket entitling to the trip in question.”

HSL’s inspection fee is 80 euros.

If the customer is unable to present the season ticket due to the phone not working, the inspection fee can be canceled later.

“If the phone runs out of power so that the inspector is unable to check the ticket, an inspection fee is written. This applies to both the monthly ticket and the one-time ticket,” says Packalén.

“If a customer with a season ticket has a photo ID with them in the situation, they can request the cancellation of the payment at the service point. If the identity document is not included, the cancellation of the payment must be requested through the rectification claim processing”.

Sometimes the customer can be so lucky that there is a cell phone charging facility somewhere, but not always.

Inspection fee can be canceled at the HSL service point until the due date of the inspection payment order, if there is a reason for it. A processing fee of six euros is charged for cancellation. The travel ticket sold by the inspector will not be reimbursed.

In practice, cancellations apply to valid season tickets.

On the other hand, the inspection fee written on the one-time ticket cannot be canceled at all afterwards, because it is not possible to prove that the ticket was used by the customer in question during the inspection situation.

“The situation is also different for one-time tickets, because the customer must make sure that the one-time ticket arrives on the phone before getting on the means of transport.”

