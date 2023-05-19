Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | We are looking for a new owner for the Stansvik manor

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Helsinki | We are looking for a new owner for the Stansvik manor

The manor is culturally significant, as its main building was completed in the early 19th century.

In Laajasalo a new owner is being sought for the Stansvik manor located in Helsinki, informs the city of Helsinki. The buyer will own fourteen buildings with a total area of ​​1,467 square meters.

The complex includes the main building, a 100-seat restaurant, four accommodation buildings, a maintenance building, a sauna, storage buildings and three piers and a tennis court. All buildings are by the sea or near the beach in the Stansvik manor and recreation area.

The manor is culturally significant, as its main building was completed in the early 19th century.

Today In 2018, many sales plans of the city of Helsinki were reported. The city wants to sell, among other things, Kaivohuonewhich is one of Helsinki’s historic buildings.

The City of Helsinki strives to get rid of unnecessary buildings in its own services or buildings “whose ownership is not related to other strategic reasons”.

See also  US industry orders fall in November with pressure from aircraft - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Renovation and maintenance of schools, kindergartens and other service buildings are the targets to which the city’s funds are allocated.

#Helsinki #owner #Stansvik #manor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin advised political emigrants going abroad to continue drinking beer

Putin advised political emigrants going abroad to continue drinking beer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result