HS Helsinki | We are looking for a new owner for the Stansvik manor

In Laajasalo a new owner is being sought for the Stansvik manor located in Helsinki, informs the city of Helsinki. The buyer will own fourteen buildings with a total area of ​​1,467 square meters.

The complex includes the main building, a 100-seat restaurant, four accommodation buildings, a maintenance building, a sauna, storage buildings and three piers and a tennis court. All buildings are by the sea or near the beach in the Stansvik manor and recreation area.

The manor is culturally significant, as its main building was completed in the early 19th century.

Today In 2018, many sales plans of the city of Helsinki were reported. The city wants to sell, among other things, Kaivohuonewhich is one of Helsinki’s historic buildings.

The City of Helsinki strives to get rid of unnecessary buildings in its own services or buildings “whose ownership is not related to other strategic reasons”.

Renovation and maintenance of schools, kindergartens and other service buildings are the targets to which the city’s funds are allocated.