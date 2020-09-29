HS Helsinki Vuosaari has a kilometer-long hollow wall that many avoid – At its end is hidden one of the city’s most special vantage points

A vile concrete wall leads to the vantage point next to Vuosaari Harbor, which is decorated with vines instead of graffiti.

Height more than ten meters, a length of a thousand meters.

The noise barrier between the northeastern part of Vuosaari Harbor and the beach is an impressive sight. It has even won an award: in its year of construction in 2008, Betonitieto named the noise wall the Concrete Structure of the Year. The winning wall was praised for both skillful design and implementation.

It may be difficult for a layman to detect the aesthetic aids of a wall.

However, the thick concrete noise wall has an important function: To prevent the rust of the Vuosaari harbor from spreading over the water to the Porvarinlahti bird sanctuary.

Vuosaari noise wall under construction in September 2004.­

“That noisy thing will become a real Great Wall of China,” said the Natura expert of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation. Tapani Veistola In Helsingin Sanomat in 2004.

At that time, the wall and the harbor were just being built. Now the wall is complete, and the end result is undeniably ugly.

Over time, the plants have grown to adorn its walls, but the impression is still a dent.

If if things had gone differently, the appearance of the wall could be very different. In 2008, the then left-wing city councilor Paavo Arhinmäki took a council initiative to turn the wall into a legal graffiti place.

Plants have found their place on top of concrete.­

The debate over graffiti was hot when the building agency’s Stop Tolerance campaign, which promotes zero tolerance, was also underway. In the end, the defenders of graffiti won. The campaign, which began in 1998 and cost millions of euros, was stopped and the city began to look for legal painting sites.

The Youth Work and Board supported the painting of a noise barrier, but the building agency and the Public Works Board knocked out the project. According to the city government, the use of the wall as a graffiti site was out of the question for security reasons. It was allowed to retain its unadorned gray appearance and settle for plant decorations.

Although not concrete brutalism is of interest, the area is still a great excursion destination. At the end of the wall, the Lookout Horizon awaits the walker, from where you can see the hustle and bustle of the harbor and Porvarinlahti.

“Many may not dare to come there, they may think they are not allowed to go there,” reflects the HS reader who photographed the wall. Leif Grip.

The views that open and the concrete wall leading to the site exude a very different atmosphere. The wall is reminiscent of an enclosed area and prohibition signs, when in reality it is in place to protect outdoor enthusiasts and nature.

The rugged giant wall may be at least part of the reason why the place has remained a peaceful Pearl of maritime Helsinki despite its beautiful scenery.