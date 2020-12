Geographer Vuokko Heikinheimo’s doctoral research reveals new information about the movements of Helsinki residents. In doing so, he was aided by a big datama on social media.

Young an adult who leaves early in the evening to enjoy nature in his nearest green area. There is a dog and maybe some small cookie. The moment is saved in the phone’s picture folder – and on Instagram.

Such is the average Helsinki Instagram user, at least based on images published in green areas.