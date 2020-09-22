HS Helsinki Viivi Lindholm turned her triangle into a small jungle – A snake living in the middle of hundreds of plants got its own room where it sniffs a big rat once a month

Viivi Lindholm is a plant biologist at home in Helsinki, where cats and snakes live in harmony.

As a child Viivi Lindholm looked with his father on the couch at home Open nature. Mom gladly huddled in the garden.

More specifically, Lindholm can’t say how or when he got excited about plants and nature.

Houseplants are a trendy hobby and a common sight in many homes. However, looking at Lindholm’s home in Helsinki Park, it comes to mind whether one can speak of mere enthusiasm.

In the smaller block of flats, green is the predominant color. There are more than two hundred species, even more individual plants. The home is not particularly large, so the plants cover a large part of its surface area.

The plants can also accommodate animals: two cats, two snakes, fish and crabs.

The actual jungle.

Plants fascinate Lindholm because they can’t move but they have to develop in one place. “There’s something cool about it.”­

Lindholm studying plant biology. It is not very popular among biologists: Lindholm is the only one in his year to study it as a major.

The Masa cat follows its bare toes flirting with its owner and mourua demandingly.

The plants stick out in place modestly and a little dull.

However, just staying in place feels fascinating to Lindholm.

“Like animals, they can’t change places or escape. They need to evolve into that place. There’s something cool about it. ”

Plants can adapt to extreme conditions.

Perhaps that is why Lindholm is most attracted to mosses of all plants, which may thrive even in the Arctic Polar Desert. At the same time, they are a surprisingly important part of the Earth’s ecosystem.

They are also somehow adorable, Lindholm says.

Some plants, on the other hand, are more sensitive and require just certain types of conditions.

There is a terrarium in the corner of the living room with just ferns. They are native to Madagascar and need to grow in humid conditions.

With cacti is again an easy plant with a reputation. However, flowering a cactus is another matter. Many of them need a certain kind of night and temperature variation to bloom. Some require just a certain amount of light and others should not be watered throughout the winter.

Lindholm has a balcony where cacti spend the night. There the temperature drops down enough. As an aid, he also has a plant lamp and a clock to help control the length of the day for the cacti.

Eventually, the cactus may bloom in just a few hours of long drilling and careful measurement.

However, even a single cactus flower can be worth a year’s worth, according to Lindholm.

Do plants ever die in the hands of a plant biologist?

“He dies quite insanely. That’s why I don’t want to invest in a single plant so much. I wouldn’t put fifty euros on one plant because I’m not at all sure I could keep it alive, ”Lindholm says.

The ferns of the terrarium visible in the background of Lindholm have been grown from spores imported from Madagascar.­

Lindholmin and one room in his partner’s apartment building triangle belongs to snakes in addition to plants.

Near the window, in the sunshine, a light boa flutters and next to the door in a smaller terrarium hides a small Grain Snake.

Boa’s name is Juuso. The name is given by a child and in its entirety it is Juuso Luikero Cheese Shaker.

The snake has also been on display at Sea Life, where Lindholm is at work. Juuso’s former owner is a colleague of Lindholm, from whom he bought the snake when it had grown too big for his Sea Life terrarium.

Grain Snake, hiding in a small cottage, is Lindholm’s partner. It has no name, it’s just a “little snake”.

When the snakes did not yet have their own room, one of the cats excited Juuso a bit. Now neither of the cats is afraid of snakes anymore, but reptiles and tasters live in melted harmony.

Viivi Lindholm’s home sleeps in the middle of plants.­

While a boa can choke a person, owning one doesn’t bring much excitement to life.

“For a person who wants a pet that does something, a snake is not the right choice,” Lindholm notes.

The life of a snake is not eventful. Juuso eats one big rat once a month. It is the most functional moment of that month. After eating, the snake digests and stumbles into a yellow ball.

In January, it has a heat season when it may rumble in its terrarium. That’s when Lindholm says he puts something in front of the terrarium door as an obstacle to prevent the snake from slipping away.

This has never happened before, but sometimes the runaway boat has made it to the news.

A runaway snake doesn’t help with a shout back home. Juuso Luikero The cheese liqueur does not recognize its name, even though the name is unique. Namely, snakes hear nothing.

Juuso basks the day in his terrarium.­

Lindholmin However, your favorite animal is not a cat or a snake. It’s a fish.

“They have risen to number one among animals. What attracts fish is that little is known about them and they are surprisingly intelligent, ”says Lindholm.

For example, goldfish may recognize human faces and even learn tricks.

Lindholm has not taught such things to his own fish, but says that he recognizes the moods of his fish.

“They can see a little bit of what feeling they have. They are somehow so soulful. ”

“Goldfish memory” means short memory. However, goldfish are surprisingly smart.­

It also takes a lot of time with the fish, as the aquarium is nothing easy to care for.

The aquarium needs to create the right kind of bacterial balance before anything living can be added to it. Water values ​​should be measured from time to time. If there are too many plants or animals in the aquarium, it will immediately cause problems. Organisms and plants also need to play together.

That’s what feels interesting. If you think you just need to add water to your aquarium, interest in it can stop quickly.

The better the eyes are trained to observe the little wonders of nature, the more wonderful the wonders will become. With such Lindholm has surrounded himself.

He tries to find shrimp in the snake room aquarium. They are a couple of inches long, gray and inconspicuous.

“They hang out there among the vegetation and eat algae and fish food,” Lindholm says.

“Pretty relaxed!”