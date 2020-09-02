HS Helsinki View as if in the wake of the bombings: A huge explosion rumbled and threw people along the street in the middle of Helsinki in 1961

In August 1961 in Helsinki thunderstorm. The hardest bang was still heard from the factory in Punavuori, where a gas pipeline leak caused a huge explosion.

Sea block found below aisle inspired many readers to dig into their own memories of the building and especially the hallway intended use.

Helsinki Martti Lintunen remembers wondering at the glass-brick windows. However, he also remembers something much darker about the old factory building on Pursimiehenkatu: an explosion that caused a major fire alarm and claimed the life of a 13-year-old child.

On the first day of August 1961, Lintunen was working as a user of a review machine. The turn had started with three ears, and shortly before six Lintunen had already had time to eat in the downstairs canteen.

Usually during the summer, the smell of chocolate from the Fazer factory hovered in the open windows. On Tuesday in August, there was a smell of gas in the air instead of the smell of chocolate. The gas had been noticed by employees of the installation management department on the ground floor of the building.

“It was said that another foreman crawled to investigate the leak and crashed there. The other pulled him out and later won a life-saving medal, ”Lintunen recalls.

Workers alerted the fire department to the scene, but the explosion occurred before the leak had been brought under control.

Next Helsingin Sanomat reported that the explosion took place at 18.05.

Now 87-year-old Lintunen still remembers the moment of the explosion. The windows in the partition began to fall in order, so slowly that Lintunen could follow the propagation of the wave. Meanwhile, co-workers in the canteen above tried to get out after the metal stairs leading to the canteen flew out of place.

Immediately after the explosion, a major fire alarm was issued in the city. All available rescuers from the Kallio, Käpylä, Munkkiniemi, Pitäjänmäki and Herttoniemi fire stations were sent to the extinguishing operations. In addition, auxiliary troops arrived from free fire brigades and nearby areas.

The explosion was reported in Helsingin Sanomat the following day.­

An hour after the explosion, the fire department had managed to prevent the flames from spreading. The devastation caused by the explosion in and around the factory began to take shape.

The windows with their frames had flown along the street. A pressure wave had thrown a heavy elevator door leading into the hallway onto a firefighter traveling to the yard of the factory.

“It was a terribly high door that fell over him, almost a floor high,” Lintunen says.

On the left side of the picture you can see part of the door that flew over firefighter Matti Vilk.­

The firefighter suffered a concussion, several rib fractures and a scapular fracture from the shock.

Another on the street, on the other hand, had slammed straight into the ground. Even inside, the workers collapsed, Lintunen himself remained upright like a miracle trade.

The fate of gloom was entirely bystanders. Two curious elementary school boys ran after the fire trucks. The pressure of the explosion threw them both to the ground. The 13-year-old later died at the hospital.

In all, fifteen injured, a 13-year-old boy and 11-year-old friend, who died later, were transported to the hospital.

An explosion worked in the installation management department at Helsingin Sanomat the next day Viljo Virtanen described the explosion as appearing to have been struck by lightning.

“At the same time, however, thick smoke was visible, and there was food left in it,” Virtanen described.

Lintunen also remembers Ukkonen.

“Would that explosion have been caused by lightning,” he wonders.

Demolition work continued in the basement on the morning after the explosion. Behind the fire site being cleared in the picture is a gas pipeline whose leak caused an explosion.­

Production continued pretty soon after the accident, but traces of the explosion were visible for a long time. Lintunen remembers that the surface of the review machine he used changed from metallic to brown, perhaps due to the effect of the substances used in the extinguishing work.

“But the traces of the fire were cleaned out of the basement for quite some time.”

In criminal police investigations, the cause of the explosion was the breakage of the inner line of the basement warehouse. Breaking a strong line is infinitely, even incomprehensibly rare, HS was told by the Helsinki gas plant. The value of the damage caused by the explosion was calculated at FIM 80 million.