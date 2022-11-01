Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | Video: A motorist made a cardinal egg next to a police car

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

The video shows the motorist driving right past a police car stopped in front of the crosswalk.

If another vehicle has stopped in front of the crosswalk, the driver in the adjacent lane must also stop. Otherwise, the one coming from behind might endanger the safety of those walking on the crosswalk, because at least for the time being, even the most expensive car cannot see through other vehicles.

Driving over the guardrail without stopping is surely a fault familiar to every road user. If the police happens to be on the scene, the driver will be fined.

Such a situation was captured on video on Pohjoise Esplanade, when a motorist passed a police car stopped in front of the crosswalk.

Chief Commissioner by Dennis Pasterstein In a video shared on Twitter, the van drives over the crosswalk just seconds after the pedestrians.

“The risk of getting caught increases significantly if you pass a police car, but the increased risk of an accident remains the same. 14 day fine,” Pasterstein wrote.

See also  Suspect of 'Tinder murder' Leeuwarden surrendered to the Netherlands

#Helsinki #Video #motorist #cardinal #egg #police #car

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine Liveblog: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov: Partial mobilization is complete

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.