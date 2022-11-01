HS Helsinki | Video: A motorist made a cardinal egg next to a police car

The video shows the motorist driving right past a police car stopped in front of the crosswalk.

If another vehicle has stopped in front of the crosswalk, the driver in the adjacent lane must also stop. Otherwise, the one coming from behind might endanger the safety of those walking on the crosswalk, because at least for the time being, even the most expensive car cannot see through other vehicles.

Driving over the guardrail without stopping is surely a fault familiar to every road user. If the police happens to be on the scene, the driver will be fined.

Such a situation was captured on video on Pohjoise Esplanade, when a motorist passed a police car stopped in front of the crosswalk.

Chief Commissioner by Dennis Pasterstein In a video shared on Twitter, the van drives over the crosswalk just seconds after the pedestrians.

“The risk of getting caught increases significantly if you pass a police car, but the increased risk of an accident remains the same. 14 day fine,” Pasterstein wrote.