HS Helsinki | Via Crucis returns to Helsinki after a three-year hiatus on a new route

The route of the play, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has been changed, and it is easier to reach for people with reduced mobility. The role of Jesus is played by Panu Haavisto.

As a tradition the established Via Crucis event returns to the streets of Helsinki this Easter. The theatrical procession has not been performed for three years due to the corona pandemic.

The play, which turns 25 years old this Easter, will be performed on Easter Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

The route of the procession has also been renewed from previous years. Now the hike starts at Senatintor and continues via Snellmaninkatu and Kirkkokatu to Säätytalo park.

From there we walk to the main stairs of Säätytalo and finally along Kirkkokatu back to Senatintor.

Waltteri Torikka carried a cross through Kruununhaa in Easter 2018.

This one has directed the play of the year Markku Arokanto and scripted poet and writer Anna-Mari Kaskinen. The music has been composed Pekka Simojoki.

See you in the role of Jesus Panu Haavisto.

In the anniversary year of Via Crucis, the organizers have tried to make the show more accessible for people with reduced mobility. In addition, the presentation will be translated into Finnish and Swedish for the visually impaired.

The show is free to the public and is aimed at all city residents and tourists.

Correction 6.4. at 21:34: Waltteri Torika’s first name was misspelled as Valtteri in the captions.