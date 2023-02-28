HS Helsinki | Veterinarian for HS: The mother tiger is now looking for her dead cub in Korkeasaari

The Amur tiger cub Oboi was euthanized on Sunday, but the Sibiri mother is still looking for him.

Tiger’s Cub Oboi was euthanized on Sunday, and now the Sibiri mother is looking for it in the enclosure in vain. The puppy was less than a year old.

The mother sensed earlier that everything was not right with the puppy, says the Korkeasaari veterinarian Sanna Sainmaa for HS.

The Amur tiger Sibiri took care of Oboi with special care until the cub was taken for examinations. The puppy, which was taken to the Viikki University Veterinary Hospital, never returned to Korkeasaari, as it was euthanized after the veterinarians diagnosed widespread peritonitis.

“Yes, the mother reacts to the fact that one of the puppies is gone,” Sainmaa describes Sibir’s condition.

The mother wanders around the tiger enclosure looking for her cub and makes a special call that is different from the other sounds a tiger makes.

Because Oboi was euthanized in the animal hospital, the mother did not see her dead puppy. Social media has already had time to think about whether it would help the mother’s uncertainty if she saw her dead puppy with her own eyes.

However, according to veterinarian Sainmaa, Sibiri already knew that Oboi was sick, and seeing the puppy that died because of this would not affect the matter.

The mother’s mourning period has already lasted a couple of days, but even the veterinarian cannot tell how long the mother mourns her puppy. According to research, people are bad at interpreting the emotions of animals, says Sainmaa.

“An animal’s sadness or longing is not something that a human can evaluate very well.”

Of the three puppies born at the end of last year, the females Odeya and Ohana are still alive. Despite the loss of Oboi, mother Sibiri has taken good care of her other two puppies, says Sainmaa.

The video below shows what the atmosphere of the tiger family was like in the nest cave shortly after the cubs were born in 2022.

Oboe got peritonitis from a piece of bone he ate with food.

In Korkeasaari, the tigers are fed whole carcasses, for example deer and game that have died in crashes. Eating carcasses is natural for tigers, and their bodies are used to handling pieces of bone.

However, Oboi ended up eating such a large and sharp piece of rib that it punched holes in the animal’s intestines.

At first, based on the increased inflammation and high fever, the veterinarians were afraid of some infectious disease that could have caused the loss of several animals.

Pieces of bone the problems caused are rare, says Sainmaa.

This is the first time in more than ten years that Sainmaa has seen a bone cause death to a zoo tiger.

“An event that counts as an accident,” Sainmaa sums up.

Since the case is rare, there are no plans to change the feeding method, according to Sainmaa. For tigers, the benefits of eating whole carcasses outweigh the risks.

The puppy’s death is sad not only for the mother, but also for Korkeasaari’s staff and visitors.

“It’s sad and sad that something like this has happened.”

Amur tigers are extremely endangered, so the death of the Oboi cub is also a blow to the population’s vitality.