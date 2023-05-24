HS Helsinki | Vesa-Matti Loir’s signature dish at restaurant Elite is läski sauce: “Difficult dish”

Along with Tauno Palo and Matti Pellonpää, Loiri is the third Finnish artist who has been immortalized with a nameplate on Elite’s artist table.

IN AUGUST 2022 deceased singer and actor Vesa-Matti Loiri was immortalized on Wednesday at the legendary artists’ table and classic menu of the cultural and artist restaurant Elite from Helsinki.

“According to the story, Loiri has visited Elite at least two hundred times, so we can very well talk about a regular customer. If our artist’s table in the corner was free, Loiri would happily enjoy it,” says Elite’s restaurant manager Eija Perälä in the bulletin.

“As a restaurant customer, Vesku was no different from our other guests, because the cultural crowd and the neighborhood neighbors are always in perfect harmony with us.”

Loirin the title dish, on the other hand, is his favorite dish, the classic Finnish läski sauce, which has been served at Elite from time to time.

Läskisause is a traditional Finnish everyday food during wartime and famine. Since then, it has risen to the status of a kind of elite delicacy, although, according to the release, it is rare as a restaurant dish.

“Läskisoosi has always been on our list at times and Loiri sometimes inquired about it from outside as well. It’s a difficult dish in many ways,” says Elite’s kitchen manager Petri Rissanen in the bulletin.

“However, the excellent sauce made from long-braised pork flank represents Finnish slow food at its best. Loir’s signature dish also includes orthodox potato wedges.”

Lenni-Kalle Taipale (left) and Jorma “Nona” Alvesalo screwed Vesa-Matti Loir’s tile to the artist’s table of restaurant Elite.

A worker Elite has served as a living room for artists for over 90 years. According to the release, Loiri visited the restaurant for the first time as an actor Siiri Angerkoski called in the late 60s.

According to the release, Loir’s own wish was to be remembered also as a loyal customer of Elite, and he had planned all kinds of things around the launch of the commemorative plaque.

“Elite was one of the few public places that Vesku visited in its last years. He appreciated good food and long evenings,” says Loir’s childhood friend Jorma “Nona” Alvesalo in the bulletin.

According to Alvesalo, Loir’s first evening at Elite with Angerkoski “was as long as Siiri’s thorn” and during that time they got to know the drink that later got the name Angerkoski, i.e. a fair brandy that is enjoyed with lemon, fine coffee powder and powdered sugar.

“Vesku’s way of teaching how to enjoy a drink was memorable, because coffee powder and powdered sugar dripped from between the fingers all over the boy. The traces of our work were sometimes visible even on Elite’s tablecloths,” says another friend of Loir’s, a piano artist Lenni-Kalle Taipale.