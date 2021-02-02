HS Helsinki Unexplained noise drives residents to the brink of madness in Sörnäinen – Yevgeny Yeprintsev, who escaped to an evasion apartment: “I was just over”

The noise started in Sörnäinen at the end of November, which has not stopped yet. “It’s a really low sound, a bit like the vibration that comes through the walls and floor,” says the resident who escaped the sound.

Helsinki Yevgeny Yeprintsev In the autumn, he bought a small studio apartment in Sörnäinen, Helsinki, in an old house on Vilhovuorenkuja.

Jeprintsev moved to the first floor apartment in November.

The start went well.

Jeprintsev decorated his new home and settled into a house.

On November 23, a shallow commotion began, which is still not over.