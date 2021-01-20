HS Helsinki Two treasure hunters climbed into the attic of a Herttoniemi house – a rare technical device of a forgotten Finnish inventor was found there

Two treasure hunters climbed into the attic of a Herttoniemi house – a rare technical device of a forgotten Finnish inventor was found there

There has long been a rumor among telephone enthusiasts that Herttoniemi Manor has a valuable instrument made by Daniel Johannes Wadén. A treasure hunt was conducted to find out the truth of the rumor.

Eva Ahl-Waris, curator of the Herttoniemi Manor Museum, and Eero Tamminen, an enthusiast, look for a valuable device built by Daniel Johannes Wadén in the attic of Herttoniemi Manor, and find it in the extreme corner behind the zinc coffin.­

Vilma Ikola HS

2:00

“At our house there is a real treasure hunt here, ”he says Eero Tamminen excited and raises his elbow to the Corona-era greeting.

According to rumors, somewhere in the attic of Herttoniemi Manor awaits a forgotten telephone made by a great man of Finnish telephone operations Daniel Johannes Wadén (1850–1930).