HS Helsinki TV star Jorma Pulkkinen confiscates car keys from drunk Olavi Virra – such was the confusing everyday life at the legendary gas station in Helsinki

In her youth, Jorma Pulkkinen worked at Gulf service stations and worked as a car driver for the Austrian Chancellor.

Jorma Pulkkinen is known as a presenter of your favorite TV shows. However, few people know that he has a special relationship with the Reijolankatu service station building in Helsinki, where McDonald’s currently operates.

Prior to his TV career, Pulkkinen worked at Gulf service stations and worked as a chauffeur for the Austrian Chancellor. In his work, he saw up close the skirmishes of the general strike and the incident that led to the death of the EEC meeting.

As a child, Pulkkinen lived north of Tullinpuomi at 128 Mannerheimintie. He began his career at the Munkkiniemi gas station. He later also worked at the Reijolankatu service station, which is currently home to McDonald’s.

Pulkkisen The service station plow started in Munkkiniemi at the age of 16, in early 1956. Today, Neste’s service station is located there. The schooling had not tasted and Gulf’s sales director arranged a job for Pulkkinen at the Munkkiniemi service station.

As a petrol boy, Pulkkinen refueled customers’ cars, put on oil and punctured tires.

At the beginning of March 1956, a general strike began in Finland. The effects of the strike were also visible in Gulf of Munkkiniemi.

“The strikers tried to block the distribution of petrol. There were police buses at the gas station so that the petrol could be distributed successfully, ”Pulkkinen recalls.

Some strikers were held accountable for interrogating the police. Pulkkinen testified in court that a striker fought with the police. Lakkolainen was sentenced to imprisonment on the basis of, among other things, Pulkkinen’s testimony.

“I had a leather jacket on in court when I testified. Leftist magazine Free word reported on the stranger’s imprisonment and illustrated his case with me in court. The title read: The testimony of a man in a leather jacket took our comrade to prison, ”says Pulkkinen.

Neste’s gas station is currently located at the Munkkiniemi Gulf service station.

More It happened at Gulf in Munkkiniemi.

“Vocalist Olavi Virta visited Munkkiniemi Gulf frequently. Once, he arrived at the station in a car firmly intoxicated. I grabbed the keys from him and he couldn’t continue his journey. Stream did not comment on what happened afterwards. Maybe he didn’t remember what had happened. ”

In addition to Munkkiniemi Gulf, Pulkkinen also worked for a short time at Sturenkatu Gulf and Tampere’s Hatanpää Highway Gulf.

In 1959 Pulkkinen stopped at Gulf and left for the army. The gas station work was allowed to stay for a while.

After the army, Pulkkinen graduated as a commercial technician. He then worked as a car dealer for a car dealership selling Saab cars.

In 1964, Pulkkinen returned to the gas station and moved a few blocks further south to work. He worked as a maintenance manager at Gulf on Reijolankatu.

“He ran the operations of Gulf in Reijolankatu Leo Tonttila attracted me to his station to work. I was there for a year as a maintenance manager, ”says Pulkkinen.

Reijolankatu Gulf gas station in 1959.

We do an interview at McDonald’s, located in the old premises of Reijolankatu Gulf. Pulkkinen observes in the yard that there is no longer anything in the layout of the burger restaurant that would indicate that Gulf’s gas station was on the premises at the time.

“At that time, there was a telephone booth where spies left messages for each other,” Pulkkinen says, pointing to the corner of Urheilukatu and Reijolankatu next to the yard.

On Reijolankatu, Pulkkinen did not witness a political skirmish. Instead, he apparently ended up as a role model for the novelist.

“Author Mauri Sariola visited the Gulf of Reijolankatu often. At one time, I noticed in one of his books that the person in it reminded me. ”

Leo Tonttila would have liked Pulkkinen to have continued on Reijolankatu for longer, but Pulkkinen headed for other work. Since then, he has not worked at a gas station.

Munkkiniemen Gulf. Shooting time unknown.

Pulkkisen the road took Gulf to Tikkakoski Oy to sell tire studs for service stations. From there, he continued in the early 1970s, first as a communications manager for Wihur and then as a foreign buyer for Rake Oy.

While working at Rak, Pulkkinen again happened to witness a gloomy history.

In 1975, the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (ETSC) was held in Helsinki with the participation of heads of state from all over the world. One of the participants was the Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky (1911–1990).

Rake’s CEO Klaus Cederberg (1932–2005) was at that time the Honorary Consul General of Austria. Those responsible for the transport arrangements for the OSCE meeting had agreed that Cederberg would take care of transporting Kreisky during the meeting.

“The transport convoys drove very hard, so the driver of the Cederberg did not dare to go to drive Kreisky. Cederberg decided that I would take care of the transportation. ”

July 31 In 1975, the heads of state who attended the OSCE meeting had gathered for the evening event at the Hotel Kalastajatorppa.

The Coast Guard guards the safety of the incident in Laajalahti. During the evening, a boat that disobeyed a stop order drove against the Coast Guard boat. A shot from the Coast Guard boat was then fired with a light pistol, which hit the boat and set the boat on fire.

As a result of the fire, two people were killed. It turned out that the men in the Coast Guard boat had been drunk.

Pulkkinen followed the events of the evening on the beach. He had transported Kreisky to Kalastajatorppa and was on duty next to Kalastajatorppa until the evening was over.

“I suddenly saw a lot of people appear at sea. Nothing was told about what happened, ”Pulkkinen recalls.

Pulkkinen had been doing TV commercials as well as various plot gigs since the early 1960s. Advertising was stopped when Pulkkinen switched from Rake to MTV in 1977.

Jorma Pulkkinen (left) was the presenter when formula driver Keke Rosberg was awarded Athlete of the Year in 1982.

Jorma Pulkkinen and Sirpa Viljamaa ran the Ruutuysi program in the 1980s and 1990s.

Work on MTV ended in the early 1990s. From there, Pulkkinen switched to Local Television, PTV. Since then, he has worked at Eurosport and Alfa-TV.

Pulkkinen, who turns 83 this year and seems energetic, has not completely been able to retire. Pulkkinen, who lives in Kaivoksela, Vantaa, still does occasional plot gigs.