HS Helsinki Tua Karhu was waiting for the renewal of the Beautiful and the Brave when the television suddenly went dark – TV broadcasts in Munkkiniemi are interrupted without any explanation

In the direction of western Helsinki, cable televisions are mysteriously darkening. Telia is confused about this.

Retired available Tua Karhulla there is a television open almost all days. It’s nice to watch series and news on TV, but since the summer, Telia’s cable TV has been plagued by an embarrassing problem: It gets dark several times a day.

“In the summer, television went dark for the first time. I didn’t understand why it went dark. The TV read that there is no signal, check the cable, ”Karhu says.

Bear TV is fairly new. The fault is not in the device, he says, as Karhu’s neighbors have also complained about the same problem.

Bear lives in Munkkivuori. Facebook group Munkkiniemi According to him, cable problems are also widely affected on the Munkkiniemi side.

“Sometimes the TV goes dark several times a day. It can be dark for about five minutes at a time before the picture comes back on its own, ”Karhu says.

A particularly annoying problem is when the Bear is waiting for the start of a particular program.

“Yesterday afternoon, I waited for the Renewal of the Beautiful and the Brave as the television went dark.”

Telian communication Timo Saxén is puzzled. Telia has not become aware of any cable TV network disruptions in the Munkkiniemi or Munkkivuori area.

“There have been no bug reports in that area,” Saxén says.

Telia would investigate possible problems on the basis of bug reports. Saxén therefore hopes that any problems will always be reported.