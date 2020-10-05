HS Helsinki Trembling men desperately try to pull on clothes and people howl with laughter – Helsinki-based comedian group makes a fierce spoil of serious illness

A stand-up group of three Parkinson’s patients wants to alleviate the shame and fear associated with the disease.

To the top didn’t laugh much. A Helsinki resident who played football his age Matti Pärssisen the game no longer ran on the former model. Three years earlier, the left foot had begun to stiffen at the groin.

Matti Pärssinen, who worked as the leasing manager of the car company, had to leave his job due to illness.­

The first doctor had thought the ailment was due to football. Pärssinen says he knew that was not the case. When he finally got to the neurologist, the diagnosis was immediately clear.

“Even when I walked in the door, the doctor was sure it was Parkinson’s disease,” Pärssinen says.

Although Pärssinen had known that not everything was okay, getting a diagnosis was a stop. In front was a large unknown.

“We had to start figuring out what kind of illness it is,” says Pärssinen.

For Kristian Åberg, Parkinson’s disease has meant giving up almost all sports.­

Also Kristian Åberg knew long before the diagnosis that something was wrong. The information came to mind at the latest when Åberg ran across Copenhagen in May 2008.

“It took six hours for the marathon, I just couldn’t run harder,” Åberg recalls.

Two years later, Åberg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He had been able to suspect the disease because his father had contracted it.

Jean-Paul Kaijanen, who worked as a freelancer in the TV and theater industry, lived in Denmark when he fell ill.­

Jean-Paul Kaijasella instead, there was better luck in getting a diagnosis. In him, the disease began with symptoms just over ten years ago as a left-handed tremor.

“It wasn’t a little hangover vibration, but a decent tremor,” Kaijanen describes.

The sister was a doctor, and Kaijanen immediately received the best possible treatment.

Diagnoses ten years ago, Pärssinen, Åberg and Kaijanen did not yet really know. Years of illness have brought them together.

“We’re slow, stiff and shaky, or Parkinson Bros.,” Kaijanen says, referring to the name of their stand up group.

He then goes on to wonder if it would still be better for the group to be called Parkinson’s persons.

“Perhaps the most politically correct name would be people with movement disorders,” Åberg estimates with a twinkle in his eye.

Stand up group Parkinson Bros. performances often have activities.­

The trio’s gigs often begin with the same type of lyrics. The performances make Parkinson’s disease known by twisting the joke about its symptoms, treatment, and causes.

“Illness is a sensitive place for many. Therefore, we are precise that the jokes are directed only at ourselves. You can bark yourself, ”says Pärssinen.

Parkinson Bros. is an activity of the Uusimaa Parkinson’s Association. The group has many purposes. In addition to information, the activities are the most excellent rehabilitation for its members. The mood-boosting effect can also be enjoyed by the audience.

“I’ve always twisted my illness black humor. It helps to relax when I have a rigid version of the disease, ”says Pärssinen.

Kristian Åberg writes notes mostly by hand because it is a good practice of fine motor skills.­

Parkinson Bros. also organizes pre-entertainment and cultural activities for the members of the association. Humor and other cultural “medicines” bite the symptoms of the disease, especially depression.

“I follow discussion boards that talk about Parkinson’s disease. There is quite a lot of shame, sadness and fear there. Many do not dare to show that they have this disease. If these feelings can be alleviated even a little, that’s good, ”says Åberg.

Åberg recalls that, on average, a person wants to look the same as his neighbor. Parkinson’s disease, on the other hand, changes its external nature over time in one way or another. Åberg knows very well how it feels.

It is difficult and painful for Kristian Åberg to get moving.­

“Visually, the show that I am bowed, but it is a business. I have over 180 feet tall, if I can get his body where kammettua this up. But the forced movement twists me down, ”says Åberg.

“To the rest [kuin tautia sairastavalle] it is good to tell the audience that even if someone walks in a strange position and speaks vaguely, they are still in their right minds. ”

The presentation method has been chosen to stand up on purpose.

“If you only talk about these things seriously, they won’t get you there. Our gigs are enlightening the tongue in the cheek, ”says Åberg.

“Our performance is a way to connect people’s private problems to the community. At the same time, they become manageable. At the gig, you can see that others have similar problems. ”

Gig material development, according to comedians, is relatively effortless. Living with illness produces everyday grainy comic moments.

“Starting with having to put on clothes. Recently, after a jogging sauna, I tried to put on a bathrobe for damp skin. Yes, that was quite a twist, ”says Åberg.

Such a scene has also ended up in the gig repertoire.

“We had a dress contest in one show. A couple from the park accidentally tried to put on clothes, ”says Pärssinen.

In Persian, humor blooms especially in the company of his brothers.

“Once we made pancakes at the cottage. I said I could froth that cream. It goes so naturally for me, ”he says, referring to the tremor typical of the disease.

The group the gigs are tasteful and not polished to the very end.

“We usually have a gig at the point where the professionals start training,” says Åberg.

The purpose of the performances is to provoke positively. Men want to encourage others to come forward with their illness as well.

The conversation with the trio turns into that joke. Kaijanen says that his voice has started to get hoarse. It’s a grief for anyone who likes karaoke singing.

“You should blow the whistle into the bottle,” Kaijanen says.

“Again, I don’t spit in the cup,” Pärssinen announces with a basic reading.

Beating provides a great bridge of donkeys to people’s general prejudice. It is often imagined that a trembling, unstable, or vaguely speaking Parkinson’s patient is intoxicated.

One of the down-and-out for a long time looked at the time on the bus rickety Åberg and then asked, wondering if this be pahakin hangover.

For outsiders perhaps the most confusing symptom of the disease is that a Parkinson’s patient can lose their ability to exercise quite unexpectedly.

“Let’s talk about a frozen foot or a glued foot. You can’t take a step, there will be a complete clot, ”Åberg describes.

For these reasons, many people with the disease carry with them a card that can be displayed if an unusual nature causes misunderstandings.

The side effects of drugs used to treat the disease also bring their own tone to life. For example, medications can cause severe fatigue and addictions.

“It was comfortable when I always fell asleep at a meeting,” Åberg recalls the early days with medication.

It was a less pleasant experience when Åberg had a similar nap at the wheel of a car. He collided with a bridge drum and the car spun in the woods. Fortunately, Åberg avoided a more serious injury. Shortly afterwards, he decided to stop driving altogether.

“However, this is not a cancer. We have to try to live with this, even though the disease reminds of itself every day, ”says Pärssinen.

“You have to see that the disease doesn’t take you. You can control it, if not functionally, then at least mentally. Humor has been an integral part of coping with illness. Without it, I probably wouldn’t be here. ”