HS Helsinki | Tree felling starts in March in Sibelius Park

During the two-year renovation, the Sibelius monument’s surroundings, corridors and playground will be renovated, and a dog enclosure and exercise area will be built.

Helsinki The renovation of Sibelius Park in Töölö will begin in March with the felling of trees in poor condition. The city of Helsinki announced the details of the works to be carried out during the years 2023–24 on Monday.

Judging from the plans, we could talk about the facelift of the park, which has been generally desired for a long time. Sculptor Eila Hiltunen The Sibelius monument is one of Helsinki’s main tourist attractions, and its surroundings have been considered worn and dilapidated.

Now the city is fixing the situation: The renovation takes into account the large number of visitors and the park’s history as an old villa area. The contract will renovate, among other things, the surroundings of the Sibelius monument and the park corridors, the announcement says.

The stone ash coating of Musiikkiaukio in front of the monument will be renewed. The square will be equipped with event electricity and it will be expanded to enable small-scale music events. The plan includes a small movable performance stage.

The park comfort will be improved in the spirit of the history of the area, the announcement says. The surroundings of Paulig’s villa, Villa Bråvalla and Miramar villa dating from the 19th century, along with their walkways, are being renewed.

The plans have taken into account the needs of the Paulig villa sold by the City of Helsinki in 2022. The villa is getting an open space for city dwellers.

Sibelius the park’s current decorative pond will be renovated. The second, already lost pond will be restored. A stone stream will be made between the ponds, and a fountain will be restored to the pond next to the Sibelius monument.

Plenty of new benches for lounging will also be added to the park, and its lighting will be renewed. New trees, bushes and perennials are planted in the area. In the plant design, species and combinations of species characteristic of the park are used, the city says in a press release.

Sibelius Park the northern part of the playground will be renovated and swings, a climbing route and a sandbox will be built there. There will be a new fitness center near the playground.

A new dog enclosure for small dogs is being built at the corner of Mechelininkatu, on the site of the former mini golf course.

The Sibelius monument and the sculpture depicting Jean Sibelius located in Sibelius Park are one of Helsinki’s most famous tourist attractions.

The trees to be removed are located in the western part of Sibelius Park. Most of the trees to be removed have been found in the condition assessment to be rotten, damaged by pests or otherwise in poor condition, says the announcement of the city of Helsinki.

Also, in connection with the construction works of the park, individual trees have to be removed, which are not, however, significant landscape trees. The trees are removed in March before the birds nest.

The carcasses will be placed as rotting gardens in the park and in the new dog enclosure.