HS Helsinki | Trains with toilets that “work like train toilets” are running again

Are classic train toilets just an urban legend nowadays? According to VR, they are in circulation especially during the skiing holidays.

Winter holiday is approaching, and many people will soon be packing on the VR night trains towards Lapland.

On the train, a passenger can still run into old, so-called to flush toiletsfrom which the needs drip onto the buzzing track below. Works like a train toiletgoes the famous saying.

The old train stock has sparked discussion, for example on Twitter.

Still? in 2023 will passengers have to hold back at stations?

“It is true that during peak seasons there are blue vehicles with pit latrines,” VR Group’s service director Petri Martola confirm.

According to Martola, most of Lapland’s trains are new double-decker vehicles with a tank system in the toilets.

For example, during Christmas, skiing holidays and Easter, VR also has to rely on older wagons, thirty of which are still in use.

The growing popularity of northern tourism in recent years has increased the need for night trains.

Of the underdogs toilets have gradually been phased out with new technology. However, renewing the trains takes decades, as the service life of the wagons is about 30–40 years, says Martola.

In drop-down toilets, passengers are asked to avoid using the toilet when the train stops at stations. It’s an important rule.

Martola has not heard feedback that the instructions do not work.

“On Lapland trips, the train is running 99 percent of the time, and the stops are really fast.”

But in Tampere, the train stops for several hours, right?

“Fortunately, it’s at night time,” says Martola.

VR renews its night trains. Brand new sleeping cars equipped with family cabins will enter service in 2025. There are to be nine sleeping cars and eight car cars.

Martola does not believe that the old blue wagons will be completely forgotten by then. The new wagons do not replace the old wagons, but complement the current fleet.

The photo shows the family cabin of VR's new sleeping cars with a double bed.

VR Group’s passenger transport fleet manager Joonas Roivainen told for HS in Decemberthat the life cycle of the old blue fleet is coming to an end.

“– The entire fleet will gradually come to the end of its life cycle in the early 2030s at the latest,” commented Roivainen.