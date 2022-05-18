HS Helsinki “Tourists want to shoot and perverts cry out” – Young people tell of a returning fashion phenomenon that not everyone is melting

Short tops are now visible on social media and on the streets of Helsinki. Five 17-year-olds tell what polo shirts mean to them.

Helsinki the street scene now shows bare bellies when the polo shirts are back in fashion. The outfits are reminiscent of early 2000s fashion as well as 1970s hippie and punk styles.

HS met five 17-year-olds to tell them what polo shirts mean to them.

Lumina Wood (left) and Rocksy Harri say they live in a bubble that favors the turn of the millennium style.

Equality has liberated dress, but there are still people who are moral about little clothes. It is feared that men will not be able to control themselves when they see girls dress revealing.

“If they can’t, what does it belong to us?” 17 years old Lumina Wood and Rocksy Harri grinning.

“Tourists want to describe us and the perverts scream and suggest. But because this is what we want, the sound no longer vibrates when they are shown a mental middle finger, ”Wood says.

“We’re dressed just for ourselves and we express ourselves with clothes,” Harri says.

Lumina Wood and Rocksy Harri have tattooed little Playboy bunnies on their bellies. “We would like to be a professional party. We love dancing. We can dance for 12 hours on the tube. ”

Wood and Harri fans of the early 2000s Paris Hiltonia and dress imitating their idols. The girls emphasize that they specifically admire Hilton’s old style. So much time has passed that it has become retro.

Paris Hilton is an American actress, singer and model. He became famous, among other things, with the series of reality TV series Simple Life – Leidit landella, filmed in the early 2000s. The photo is a promo image from the Leidit landella series from 2005.

Harr’s polo shirt is a short pink velor hoodie with a bikini top underneath.

“The crop top has been a part of my daily dress for many years. The first time I dressed up after seeing Paris Hilton’s Simple Life TV series. My friend and I tied the t-shirts behind the knot to make them shorter, ”says Harri.

At the Hilton girls are attracted to “hyperness”.

“Paris is not a feminist but as female as she can be. He lives the best life and does what he wants. Who wouldn’t want a similar everyday life, ”says Harri.

Violet Chachki (Paul Jason Dardo) is an American drag queen artist and model. He is one of the style idols of Rocksy Harrin and Lumina Wood.

Drag queens playing in the style of the early 2000s are also idols of Harr and Wood. American 29 years old Violet Chachki is number one.

“Why? She is simply gorgeous! She wears too much jewelry and has an over-cut face, ”says Harri.

Dressing is an important part of identity for Lumina Wood (left) and Rocksy Harr.

Best friends share the same style.

“We like attention. I like to show my belly with navel jewelry and tattoos. I think a little clothes are beautiful, ”Wood says.

She is wearing a lingerie.

“Yes. I may well go to school in a princess dress like this. We live pretty much in our own bubble. ”

If Lotta Myyrinmaa, 17, were allowed to travel in time, she would want to live in the late 1990s or early 2000s. “Then the shops would have the clothes that can now be found in flea marketers. On the other hand, it is better for the climate that people have become more aware of the carbon footprint of their clothes. ”

Lotta Myyrinmaan, 17, foot rising from the sky in the courtyard of the art museum Amos Rex. The Midas Adidas top stretches with the position.

“I bought this from Uff. I like its vintage feel. For me, vintage means used clothes that were made in the late or early 2000s, ”says Myyrinmaa.

The relationship between him and the pole shirt began with a green pole piece acquired a year ago.

“I started thinking I wanted to show my jewelry, so I got a polo shirt. It was a nice addition to the dress. I like what polo shirts look like. They have a warm summer atmosphere and freedom. ”

Pride in your own body is essential for a polo shirt wearer.

“The polo shirt must be able to be used boldly without anyone misunderstanding it. If I think I look good in a polo shirt, it doesn’t mean I’m dressed for others or somehow on offer. ”

The navel can be seen in Lotta Myyrinmaa’s outfit. Myyrinmaa took the pole jewelry a year ago.

It seems very strange to Myyrinmaa that the girls should invest in the look of a club in their minds.

“I’ve been a feminist since I was 13 years old. Feminism comes from a mother who has supported my thoughts on independence in dress. ”

Clothing are not only warmth for Myyrinmaa but, at best, a source of debate.

“Black feels like the big deal of my generation is self-expression through clothing. By talking about clothes, you can find like-minded people, relatives in terms of values. ”

Some use brands to communicate, but the conversation can even start with jewelry.

“Many girls wear stone jewelry. I have them too, and they can open a conversation, for example. ”

Lotta Myyrinmaa has been a feminist since she was 13 years old. “It comes from Mom.”

Myyrinmaa says she is a typical Z-generation dresser. The Z generation usually refers to those born after the mid-1990s or early 2000s.

Myyrinmaa feels that it is typical for his generation not to trust companies, for example, unless they bear responsibility for society and the environment. Fast fashion chains represent evil for Myyrinmaa. The flea markets for him are Z-generation Zara, H&M and Bikbok.

“Collections come from fast-fashion chains so often that it’s really hard to follow fashion anymore. It feels like the quality of the clothes has deteriorated and they are made to last a couple of weeks. At the flea markets, you can find jeans that are decades old and are still in good condition. If you buy new jeans, they will be ruined in a couple of weeks. ”

Vilja Nieminen (left) and Lea Gonzalez Eskola say they buy clothes especially from recycling centers. “Today, Uffi only has designer clothes. You should only go there on equal days. ”

Students Vilja Nieminen17, and Lea Gonzalez Eskola17, deny following trends.

“We’re always in fashion because we create fashion,” laughs Gonzalez Eskola, who is freezing on Katariinankatu.

“I have a cold, but because of my beauty I have to suffer. If there are several padded jackets on, I may not look as good as a polo shirt. ”

He wonders that polo shirts could be called a positive teen revolt.

“There are no drugs or other devastating side effects.”

Lea Gonzalez Eskola’s boot swabs have personalized laces.

The polo shirt Gonzalez Eskola began wearing in early 2021 as his style became more provocative.

“I had used more opaque clothes in the past, but as my confidence grew, I started to think about what was holding me back. The double standards of rebellion and provocation are outrageous: male nipples are allowed to be shown, female nipples are not. ”

Gonzalez Eskola describes her style as feminine and provocative.

“I wear the clothes I like, no matter the consistent style or the fashion of the moment.”

“I like Archive fashion and old styles, such as hippie and punk styles, but Archive fashion itself is a fairly new phenomenon. I like the fact that, according to its ideology, clothes are used asymmetrically and in a way that should not be worn, for example, a dress tied to a top. ”

See also Chechnya will call on the RF IC to check the words of director Sokurov Vilja Nieminen pulls the jacket more open if her polo shirt is stared at.

Vilja Nieminen the hub is very visible between the dark pants and the short top. Her style plays with masculine and feminine elements.

“In Finland, you can pretty much dress as you want and be your own in terms of style. Maybe it’s because you don’t have much communication with other people here at all, ”says Nieminen, but continues:

“Older people look really disapproving. If a middle-aged woman stares at me really badly on the subway, I’ll open up a little more to increase her disgust at my navel. ”

Nieminen thinks it is excellent that school uniforms are not used in Finnish schools.

“I think in an awful lot of countries around the world you couldn’t go to school in polar shirts. I have only been reminded of a polar shirt at school once, and that too was due to the cold weather. ”

Gonzalez Eskola points out that different things are inappropriate in different cultures.

“Somewhere the shoulders should not be revealed, on the other hand the degree of openness of the shirt or the length of the skirt should be determined.”

Equality is an important part of dressing for Vilja Nieminen (left) and Lea Gonzalez Eskola. “Equality should no longer be anything, because everyone should be feminists,” says Nieminen.

Gonzalez Eskolan creativity is unleashed, for example, in the use of safety pins.

“The safety pins make any garment sit great. Highlighting the nipples with safety pins evokes wonder and even provocation. It is a healthy rebellion to arouse the feelings of others to anger with one’s own dress. ”

Nieminen also tunes his clothes.

“Let this be an example of a polo shirt that the mother thinks is no longer a shirt because it is so torn. All clothes are nice when you use a little creativity. ”