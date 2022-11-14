HS Helsinki | Törkykaos in Mustikamaa: The sets of Kesäteatteri fly along the island

Ylioppilasteatteri promises to clean the Stages from Mustikmaa within a couple of weeks. The scraps come from vandalized sets.

Blackberry country a sad sight awaits at the corners of the summer theater at the moment. The natural and marine environment is now full of trash, debris and scrap.

Lives nearby Teemu Kurppa says that he noticed that there is all kinds of mess in Mustikkamaa more broadly, but right now the corner of the summer theater has the most stuff that doesn’t belong there.

The wind is currently blowing styrofoam pieces and other debris around the green island.

“Mustikkamaa is such a wonderful place that it’s strange that there are so many piles of all kinds of scrap.”

After seeing the mess, Kurppa reported the matter to the city of Helsinki’s urban environment feedback channel.

HS took contact the person in charge of Mustikkamaa Ylioppilasteatteri production Tommi Kokkone and asked the origin of the mess.

It turned out that the mess comes from the sets of the summer theater.

“In the Queer-Baby play, we had a mobile home as a set, which was vandalized. Parts of it are there now,” says Kokkonen.

According to Kokkonen, the caravan was broken into at the end of the summer, and the caravan was badly damaged. According to Kokkonen, among other things, “one wall was peeled off” from the caravan. The people from the theater had already taken apart the carriage and taken away its biggest pieces.

The rest of the garbage is supposed to be removed from the site “within a couple of weeks”, when a waste dump is brought to the site.

“Yes, we will definitely go there soon to repair our tracks. That pile of scrap has certainly confused people,” says Kokkonen.

Bonfire according to the accident, the luck was that Lavasteet faced vandalism only after the performance season ended. I would have missed performing on a broken stage.

In any case, the vandalism has caused the Ylioppilasteatteri unpleasant and additional confusion. The theater runs on volunteers.

“It would have been nice to sell or donate the intact mobile home after the summer. That was the original intention, but it can no longer be done,” says Kokkonen.