HS Helsinki Today in Helsinki it rains in the afternoon and evening, the afternoon temperature drops from one yesterday to one degree

In the afternoon Slightly colder weather is expected in Helsinki than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be one degree Celsius, compared to two degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 3 degrees and the lowest 0 degrees, estimates the weather forecast from seven in the morning.

The wind is moderate.

The chance of rain is moderate in the afternoon and evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 29 percent, in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and in the evening from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 62 percent.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.