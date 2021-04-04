HS Helsinki Today in Helsinki it is windy and raining, the afternoon temperature drops from yesterday to three degrees

In the afternoon Slightly colder weather is expected in Helsinki than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be three degrees Celsius, compared to four degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 5 degrees and the lowest 3 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is gentle.

The chance of rain is moderate all evening until evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 87 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.