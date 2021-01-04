HS Helsinki Tinplate police who paid 20,000 euros were stunned in an instant – More “supercameras” are coming to Helsinki soon

The new speed control post broke shortly after it was installed. In the next few years, 70 new supercameras will be erected in Helsinki.

To Suutarilantie the newly installed new speed control post has been smeared.

The camera at the Siltamäki sign has been covered with greenish paint.

The matter was noticed by a resident of Helsinki on Sunday Patrick Wikblad.

“It’s outrageous. If there is a certain speed limit, then it must be observed. No need to go mess with the camera, ”he says.

New the speed control post costs about 20,000 euros. The camera is able to monitor your subjects several cars in different lanes at the same time.

New sheet metal cops have even been called “super cameras” because the quality of the images has been very good.

Director of the Police Road Safety Center, High Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein previously told the messaging service on Twitter:

“These new automatic surveillance images are pretty icy. The face appears as in the passport photo. In addition, the use of the seat belt and mobile phone and even the tread depth of the tires can be checked. The Police Board shall announce the date of introduction. “

A total of 70 new speed control posts will be installed in Helsinki in the next few years.­

Is damaging sheet metal cops in general?

Fortunately, according to Chief Commissioner Pasterstein, no.

“Yes, however, they come all year round all over Finland. To that extent, it is surprising that there is a desire to damage common equipment. It incurs costs for society, ”says Pasterstein.

If the poles are repaired with paint remover, the cost is fairly low, according to Pasterstein. Then the criminal offense of vandalism is a minor offense.

“Sometimes you may have to remove the whole case. There will be electrical work and the case will also pay. ”

That would be an injury.

To Helsinki about 70 new types of speed control poles are coming in the next few years. The posts are the responsibility of the city, with the exception of the cameras. The cameras belong to the police.

Currently, 12 new speed control posts have been installed, ten of which have the hardware required by the camera.

Team manager for the southern area of ​​Helsinki’s traffic and street planning Inga Valjakka says that the poles come to places where they are most needed and where they have a wide range of benefits from a road safety perspective.

“Cameras come to the entrances before the city center, among other things. This recognizes that an environment with more different modes of transport is being achieved. Then you need to lighten your throttle. ”

In addition, speed control posts will be installed near schools.

“In addition to driving speeds, new cameras can be used to monitor, for example, driving in red or driving in a bus lane, depending on the location of the camera,” says Valjakka.