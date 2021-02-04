HS Helsinki Time has stood still in this store until 1980 – Only Korona forced the Herttoniemi jeans store to get a mobile phone and a Facebook account

The denim people’s favor in Helsinki’s denim stock sales has not made a sound of itself, as its popularity has been built in other ways. However, Korona got the company to join Facebook – and get a cell phone in addition to a landline phone.

Helsinki The Herttoniemi business district has a pale yellowish, old apartment building with two residential floors and a rare shop in the street-level business premises.

The sign in front of it reads Helsinki Jeans Warehouse Sales. The store’s door is open on a regular, wintery weekday, even though cars have been buried in the snow on nearby streets.