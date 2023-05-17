HS Helsinki | Three old train carriages appeared at Katajanokka at night

The train carriages are intended as terraces.

Tuesday and on the night between Wednesday, a strange truck arrived at Kanavakatu Katajanokka.

Three old VR open wagons were brought to Katajanokka for terrace use. A hotel has been under construction in the old warehouse since the end of 2021. The carriages came in front of the hotel entrances.

Originally, the warehouse building served as a warehouse for the Cooperative and most recently as the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The main designer and architect of the site Pauli Siponen Avarrus from the architects company says that the wagons had been going to the scrapyard before their new purpose. In their previous life, the wagons transported, for example, tractors.

The strollers have been modified to be suitable for terrace use.

“They have had harmful substances and deck planks removed, they have been painted and they have been narrowed.”

Three wagons were transported in front of the future hotel.

For carriage terraces however, you won’t be able to sit still this summer. The hotel run by Noli Studios will open in the warehouse in the fall, and the terraces will be opened at the same time.

Train cars arrived on their rails from Kouvola, where they have been renovated by Teräspyörä-Steelwheel Oy.