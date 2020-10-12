HS Helsinki Three boys discovered a network of “catacombs” under Ressu Elementary School ten years ago – The flood of urban legends began because so little is known about the corridors

Onni Holmström, who went to school in Ressu, and her friends studied the corridors under the school, which some of the students did not think existed.

If in the woodwork class struck by boredom, there was fortunately help nearby.

Ressu’s elementary school wood craft class could easily slip into its own ways, recalls a former student who had been at the school about ten years ago Onni Holmström HS to Helsinki.

The most interesting excursion destination was the basement floor, playfully called catacombs. There were no actual teaching facilities in the basement, and students seldom had access to storage facilities.

“When there was no teaching, there were no supervising eyes.”

The lack of control and the illegality of the tour made the basement interesting, and at least the nickname reminiscent of the corridors of the death of Paris certainly did not diminish the charm.

Holmström and his friends began exploring “catacombs”. One day, the friends had received the necessary keys from the caretaker, claiming that they were retrieving their forgotten crafts.

When locked doors were no longer an obstacle, curious high school students could continue their studies deeper and deeper. Something particularly exciting came up against me: a metal hatch in the wall, behind which you would know what.

The hatch was only about a meter high, but opening it required all the strength of the three teenage boys. Eventually the route was clear, and on the other side of the wall was seen a network of corridors opening up.

The hatches leading to the aisle network are locked.­

The corridors were surprisingly shallow, and explorers had to walk in a crook.

“They were by no means made easy or comfortable to walk on,” Holmström describes.

The movement was facilitated by old light bulbs, some of which still worked like a miracle shop. Despite the light, the corridors tested a sense of direction, and Holmström can’t say exactly where the corridors took the schoolchildren.

Some the corridors were blocked, others a ladder to the hatches on the roof. There were more various hatches on the walls, some of which could be opened.

Behind one door was found a room that Holmström recalls was higher than the corridors, closer to the usual room. There was even furniture in the space, one old school chair.

“I wonder if it could have been some of the heating corridors of the time that ended in that room,” Holmström ponders, adding that she hoped the school’s former students wouldn’t have had to sit in their after-sessions in a corner of the underground room.

After exploring the corridors of his time, the troupe decided to return to the surface. They even told the other students about their finding, even a little proudly. Some of the listeners were interested in the corridors, but some did not believe the story at all.

Even a caretaker got to hear the story when the friends returned the keys after their strange long storage trip. Fortunately for the students, the caretaker was not angry after hearing about the unauthorized expedition, and Holmström and his friends dared to ask if he knew anything about the origin of the corridors.

The caretaker thought the corridors were wartime emergency exit corridors, as the building had been completed in 1939 and had been used as a hospital during the war.

The friends were content with the answer. The corridors have still visited Holmström’s mind every now and then, especially when a definite explanation of their origin was never found.

Teasing corridor the minds of others as well. Principal of Ressu Primary School Leena Liusvaara confirm the corridors actually exist and they are the school’s own source of urban legends.

Holmström and his friends apologize to the current principal for his forbidden corridors a decade ago. However, the doors are locked for a reason, and students are not allowed to walk through the basement floors at will.

Guesses have been made about the intended use of the ventilation routes to the emergency exits already mentioned, but the correct answer is not known to the principal either.

No wonder the school staff has no knowledge of the purpose of the corridors. The question is not simple for the urban industry either. At the request of HS, several city employees had time to consider the origin of the corridors.

City technical manager visited on site Pekka Kuusjärvi says he saw pipes and cables in the hallways. Based on this, Kuusjärvi states that the strongest explanation is that the underground network has been built as service corridors.