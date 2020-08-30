HS Helsinki This was how threatening it looked above Helsinki in 2016 – Bongari Aku Meriläinen, 24, is driving even 500 kilometers after a storm and often completely in vain

We Finns are the weather people. There is no situation that could not be cheered up with a little anecdote about a rainy summer or the wonder of bangs. Weather forecasts are among the most read in the summer, and the way to calculate a thunderstorm approach is part of a citizen’s basic education. In a way, each of us is a storm fan.

There is a small group in Finland that is particularly interested in weather phenomena, the number of which varies from a few tens to several thousand, depending on the calculation method. They are storm bongars. In these northern latitudes, for the most part of the year, bongailing is the study of weather maps and the wonder of smaller speakers, but in the summer, enthusiasts are in a hurry.

Living in Helsinki Aku Meriläinen, 24, tells his cars in the wake of thunderstorms this summer of just over a couple of thousand miles.

The night before the interview, he has driven from Ostrobothnia to Helsinki after photographing thunderstorms in Pietarsaari and Evijärvi. Unfortunately, the fiercest violent winds were not seen this time, when the thunder could not intensify due to the weather conditions.

“More of these wasted trips have been made,” says Meriläinen.

He drove to Kuopio in the hope of a thunderstorm in July, but had to turn back when the radars looked like a mere gray cloud mass. In the past, wasted trips of many hundreds of kilometers would have been annoying, but today Meriläinen already knows how to bypass the worst frustration.

This is part of the species – because while the weather and the onset of severe weather can be predicted, one can never be absolutely sure how the weather will eventually develop.

Aku Meriläinen’s dream is to be a professional pilot. Weather hobby is also useful in learning to fly.

The sailor is cheissaaja. It is the term used by storm bongars for enthusiasts who set out to “chase” storms. On a Finnish scale, storms are very rarely available. The majority of weather phenomena chased by bongars are domestic severe winds, usually thunderstorms that move quickly and last for a few hours.

Everyone with a cheesecake is something of their own, after which they are willing to travel hundreds of miles without any certainty of success. For Meriläinen, they are the root fragments that he tries to describe in different parts of Finland during the summer season.

Organized Storm bongus originated in Finland in the early 2000s, when the Finnish Astronomical Society (Ursa) started its own group specifically for enthusiasts interested in studying and documenting violent weather.

As the mobile Internet has evolved, the number of enthusiasts has gradually increased, and there are already several hundred people interested in storm bonga. At its smallest, bongaing can be an admiration for the approaching thunderstorm front, but usually when we talk about bonga, we mean a deeper look at various weather phenomena, says Janne Kommonen. He has been active in the Ursa Storm Bongering Group since its inception.

At its simplest, storm bongling requires only a phone or computer that can monitor various weather services, such as rain radar, in real time. You can shoot with your phone or SLR.

“You can sink money into this as much as your soul can tolerate,” Kommonen says and laughs.

More important than equipment, or at least as important, is understanding basic meteorology. Safety must also be taken care of.

“By no means go with the umbrella to receive that flash.”

Last summers have been desperate for Finnish thunderstorms, so to speak.

In the last ten years, only one summer that has peaked in terms of ground lightning numbers has been accommodated, while in other years it has been frozen at average or clearly lower measurement results. On average, Finland is used to seeing about 135,000 underground flashes during the summer. They are the very lightning bolts you see in handsome images on social media that can shatter trees or wreak havoc when they hit the ground.

In record summer 2014, more than 200,000 lightning strikes were measured. By the end of July, less than 40,000 lightning strikes had been recorded this summer.

The sailor has felt this in his skins. There has been little to be photographed, and many gigs have turned out to be waterlogged. This was the case, for example, earlier in the summer, when Meriläinen was on his way to Kuopio to photograph a possible thunderstorm cell.

“Maybe this interest is related to not being too easy,” Meriläinen reflects.

Dark clouds rose near Helsinki’s Eiranranta in summer 2016.

The sailor’s interest in chasing lightning bolts originated from the severe thunderstorm. In 2010, Finland was hit by a record hot summer, which was also reflected in strong violent weather. One of them was the Lahja storm, which ravaged the yard of Meriläinen cottage in Sotkamo at the beginning of August.

“It felled a lot of wood from the cottage’s yard. The landscape changed a lot and still reminds me of what happened. It was something completely different. ”

The trees torn from the ground made Meriläinen’s curiosity awaken. Since then, he has acquired the weather maps for 2010 and through them explained the origin of the severe weather.

“There was a long warm flow from the south-east, which made it possible for very humid hot air to lodge over Finland. The situation broke out in a favorable way. ”

Storm bonga is largely this. Staring at maps, weather apps and the sky. A review of the most important weather applications is part of the Seaman’s morning wake-up routine. Through it, he quickly sees if something interesting is possibly evolving.

Understanding maps and weather models requires a lot of groundwork. In Meriläinen’s speech, a weather term or phenomenon unknown to the layman flashes, which he explains fluently.

Did the hobby require a lifetime of devotion to meteorology and the examination of the laws of physics?

Not yet, Meriläinen reassures.

“I’m the kind of person that if I get excited about something, I can not properly be cleared more and more, and not to go deeper into that topic.”

At times, online research trips have taken entire days, with almost infinite amounts of new information available.

The sailor does not always run after mere thunderstorms, but he is also interested in other weather phenomena and only beautiful clouds are recorded on the camera roll.

Meriläinen’s familiarity is also explained by the fact that he has previously studied geography and meteorology as a minor at the university. However, my own career dreams go elsewhere, because Meriläinen wants to go upstairs. So far, the doors to the Finnish Aviation University have not opened, but he intends to try again.

This in the summer, Meriläinen was scheduled to travel to the United States to spot local storms. The trip was canceled due to the coronavirus, but the dream of seeing a big storm still exists.

“Yes, when you get under a supercell thunderstorm, it’s the finest – with or without a tornado. If I could shave in the Midwest for a month, I don’t know if I would be able to do it in Finland after that cheissata. ”

A supercell refers to a thundercloud with strong rotating motion in the middle of the cloud. To form a supercell, a thundercloud needs enough wind gusts. That is, at different altitudes, the wind blows in different directions at a high speed.

Super-strong thunderstorms that develop into very strong ones are much longer-lasting than ordinary thunderstorms and often also more destructive.

“Heavy thunderstorms and stunning cloud shapes are definitely my thing. I have never seen tornadoes and I can’t really miss them. ”

The strongest thunderstorms Meriläinen has encountered during his trips abroad in Southern Europe. In Barcelona, ​​for example, he has been watching a supercell thunder that totally watered the gang.

A possible supercell thunder approached Barcelona in July 2018.

“I’m probably looking for some kind of mood. That everything is in order.

“Yes I think those thunderstorms will stay on the Estonian side, ”says Meriläinen and points to the clouds visible on the sea in Helsinki’s Eiranranta.

Meriläinen stood in this same place in August 2017, when the Kiira violent weather made its arrival. In the gust, Kiira’s wind speed was measured at 32.5 meters per second. Strong winds caused damage in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Kymenlaakso. In Helsinki, Kiira especially teased the tents of the Flow Festival and broke the glass facade of Sanomatalo, among other things.

Meriläinen’s interest in chasing storms arose as a child, when his grandfather told stories about the violent weather raging at the Sotkamo cottage site.

Kiira is one of those harsh weather that has been permanently remembered by Meriläinen as well. He had already seen Kira’s arrival 10 days earlier when he studied the weather maps.

“I myself wrote a prediction about it on a Facebook group, and it came true very close to how I had personally reasoned about the situation. It has certainly been one of the highlights. ”

Again, the prediction is correct. The clouds accumulated on the horizon remain beyond the Gulf of Finland, and there is not even a distant rumble in Helsinki.